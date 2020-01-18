https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-2-BAYLOR-75-OKLAHOMA-ST-68-14986329.php
NO. 2 BAYLOR 75, OKLAHOMA ST. 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|34
|6-15
|3-5
|0-1
|6
|3
|17
|Teague
|33
|2-9
|4-4
|1-5
|1
|1
|9
|Da.Mitchell
|31
|0-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|0
|Bandoo
|25
|5-9
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|16
|Gillespie
|25
|6-8
|5-6
|3-4
|0
|4
|17
|Vital
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|2
|0
|Mayer
|14
|1-3
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Clark
|12
|4-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Thamba
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|19-23
|7-25
|14
|15
|75
Percentages: FG .436, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Bandoo 4-6, Butler 2-6, Mayer 1-2, Teague 1-6, Da.Mitchell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gillespie 4).
Turnovers: 9 (Da.Mitchell 3, Gillespie 2, Vital 2, Bandoo, Butler).
Steals: 7 (Butler 3, Gillespie 2, Bandoo, Vital).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Waters
|37
|5-11
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|2
|14
|McGriff
|36
|6-13
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|16
|Likekele
|34
|5-14
|6-8
|2-9
|5
|4
|16
|Dziagwa
|31
|4-10
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|14
|Anei
|30
|3-4
|2-2
|5-8
|0
|2
|8
|Anderson
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|0
|Ka.Boone
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Harris
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Roessink
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Boone
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|12-15
|9-31
|13
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .411, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (McGriff 4-6, Dziagwa 4-9, Waters 2-7, Likekele 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McGriff 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Likekele 5, Dziagwa 3, Anderson 2, McGriff 2, Anei, Ka.Boone, Ke.Boone).
Steals: 6 (Likekele 4, Anderson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Baylor
|27
|48
|—
|75
|Oklahoma St.
|36
|32
|—
|68
.
View Comments