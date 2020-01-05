https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-19-WEST-VIRGINIA-74-KANSAS-ST-63-14951529.php
NO. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 74, KANSAS ST. 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (11-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Niblack
|18
|2-6
|0-2
|2-3
|1
|5
|4
|Ejiofor
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|0
|Gondrezick
|34
|9-14
|2-2
|0-3
|8
|0
|24
|Martin
|32
|6-17
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|18
|Smith
|28
|6-12
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|15
|Martinez
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|4
|2
|Norris
|18
|0-1
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|1
|2
|Deans
|12
|4-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|9
|McElroy
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Rudd
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-65
|8-10
|11-36
|19
|21
|74
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 10-28, (Gondrezick 4-8, Smith 3-7, Martin 2-10, Deans 1-1, Martinez 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Martinez 2, Niblack 1, Norris 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Smith 3, Martinez 2, McElroy 2, Ejiofor 1, Gondrezick 1, Martin 1, Norris 1, Deans 1)
Steals: 13 (Martin 4, Ejiofor 3, Gondrezick 3, Smith 2, Niblack 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (6-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beard
|27
|6-9
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|1
|13
|Williams
|36
|5-11
|5-8
|3-10
|1
|2
|15
|Lee
|38
|5-7
|2-3
|3-9
|0
|2
|12
|Carr
|33
|3-11
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|7
|Harris
|36
|5-13
|6-7
|0-0
|4
|3
|16
|Macke
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Ebert
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrich
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|14-20
|7-32
|13
|12
|63
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 1-15, (Carr 1-7, Williams 0-2, Harris 0-4, Ebert 0-1, Simmons 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lee 2)
Turnovers: 18 (Carr 5, Simmons 4, Williams 3, Harris 3, Macke 2, Beard 1)
Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Carr 1, Simmons 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|West Virginia
|19
|16
|21
|18
|—74
|Kansas St.
|12
|10
|23
|18
|—63
A_2,737.
Officials_Greg Small, Tiffany Bird, Laura Morris.
