NO. 16 COLORADO 69, OREGON ST. 47
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battey
|18
|1-4
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|3
|5
|Gatling
|21
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|8
|Wright
|34
|5-12
|1-2
|1-10
|6
|3
|13
|Bey
|36
|6-10
|9-13
|2-14
|1
|2
|21
|Schwartz
|21
|0-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Daniels
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|6
|Parquet
|18
|2-3
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|7
|Siewert
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Walton
|9
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Kountz
|6
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Strating
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|16-23
|8-42
|14
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .407, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Gatling 2-2, Daniels 2-4, Wright 2-6, Battey 1-1, Parquet 1-1, Siewert 1-3, Schwartz 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bey, Parquet, Walton, Wright).
Turnovers: 8 (Bey 4, Battey 2, Siewert, Walton).
Steals: 4 (Battey, Schwartz, Siewert, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hollins
|23
|2-8
|0-2
|3-7
|2
|1
|4
|Kelley
|30
|2-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|5
|Tinkle
|36
|3-15
|3-5
|2-14
|0
|3
|10
|Reichle
|33
|2-7
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Thompson
|37
|7-17
|3-4
|1-5
|4
|2
|17
|Lucas
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hunt
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Silva
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Vernon
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Miller-Moore
|3
|0-0
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|8-17
|7-32
|6
|17
|47
Percentages: FG .333, FT .471.
3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Tinkle 1-4, Lucas 0-2, Hollins 0-3, Reichle 0-3, Thompson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelley, Tinkle).
Turnovers: 7 (Thompson 3, Tinkle 3, Reichle).
Steals: 5 (Tinkle 3, Thompson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Colorado
|31
|38
|—
|69
|Oregon St.
|22
|25
|—
|47
