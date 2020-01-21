NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 97, TEXAS 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ramey
|30
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|4
|A.Jones
|27
|2-4
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Febres
|27
|4-9
|6-6
|0-1
|0
|0
|18
|Coleman
|24
|6-11
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|4
|15
|K.Jones
|21
|2-5
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Hepa
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Baker
|13
|0-5
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Liddell
|13
|1-1
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|3
|Sims
|13
|1-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|5
|3
|Hamm
|10
|0-0
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Cunningham
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|12-16
|4-19
|9
|25
|59
Percentages: FG .358, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Febres 4-7, Coleman 3-6, A.Jones 1-2, Hepa 1-4, Cunningham 0-1, K.Jones 0-2, Ramey 0-3, Baker 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Jones 2, Liddell).
Turnovers: 18 (Coleman 5, Hamm 3, Ramey 3, K.Jones 2, Liddell 2, A.Jones, Hepa, Sims).
Steals: 4 (A.Jones, Febres, K.Jones, Ramey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tshiebwe
|25
|4-7
|5-8
|4-11
|1
|3
|13
|Culver
|24
|4-9
|5-8
|3-8
|2
|2
|13
|Haley
|23
|6-10
|0-0
|5-7
|3
|0
|12
|McCabe
|23
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|10
|Matthews
|19
|2-3
|3-6
|2-4
|0
|1
|8
|Osabuohien
|17
|4-8
|1-1
|2-6
|2
|2
|9
|McBride
|16
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|9
|Routt
|15
|3-4
|3-7
|4-5
|0
|1
|9
|McNeil
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Sherman
|12
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|1
|7
|Harler
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Macke
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|36-70
|19-32
|22-50
|16
|16
|97
Percentages: FG .514, FT .594.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (McCabe 2-3, Macke 1-1, McBride 1-1, Matthews 1-2, Sherman 1-3, Haley 0-1, Harler 0-1, McNeil 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Culver 3, McCabe 2, Matthews, Sherman, Tshiebwe).
Steals: 12 (Culver 2, Haley 2, Tshiebwe 2, Harler, Matthews, McCabe, McNeil, Osabuohien, Sherman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas
|20
|39
|—
|59
|West Virginia
|45
|52
|—
|97
.