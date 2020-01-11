FG FT Reb
ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lewis 37 4-11 2-3 1-8 4 2 10
Petty 36 6-15 1-2 2-7 1 2 16
Jones 34 8-20 2-5 5-7 4 3 18
Reese 23 2-5 2-2 2-5 2 1 6
Shackelford 19 1-4 0-0 1-4 0 0 2
Bolden 18 2-12 0-0 0-1 3 1 4
Davis 15 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 2 4
Smith 15 2-5 0-0 1-1 0 3 4
Forbes 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 28-77 7-12 13-36 14 14 67

Percentages: FG .364, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Petty 3-8, Forbes 1-1, Lewis 0-1, Shackelford 0-1, Jones 0-2, Reese 0-2, Bolden 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Petty 4, Davis, Lewis).

Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Petty 2, Reese 2, Davis, Jones).

Steals: 3 (Bolden, Davis, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hagans 36 4-10 6-9 0-9 9 2 15
Maxey 36 6-16 0-0 1-4 1 2 13
Quickley 34 6-10 2-2 0-5 3 1 19
Richards 32 5-11 3-6 4-11 1 1 13
Montgomery 25 4-6 0-0 0-6 0 1 8
Sestina 18 2-4 0-0 2-4 0 3 6
Brooks 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Whitney 8 0-3 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
Totals 200 28-62 11-17 8-40 15 13 76

Percentages: FG .452, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Quickley 5-6, Sestina 2-3, Hagans 1-2, Maxey 1-3, Whitney 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Richards 5, Sestina 2, Montgomery).

Turnovers: 14 (Hagans 4, Maxey 4, Brooks, Montgomery, Quickley, Richards, Sestina, Whitney).

Steals: 5 (Hagans 3, Quickley, Sestina).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama 35 32 67
Kentucky 45 31 76

