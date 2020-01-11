https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-14-KENTUCKY-76-ALABAMA-67-14967665.php
NO. 14 KENTUCKY 76, ALABAMA 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|37
|4-11
|2-3
|1-8
|4
|2
|10
|Petty
|36
|6-15
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|2
|16
|Jones
|34
|8-20
|2-5
|5-7
|4
|3
|18
|Reese
|23
|2-5
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|1
|6
|Shackelford
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Bolden
|18
|2-12
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|Davis
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Smith
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|4
|Forbes
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-77
|7-12
|13-36
|14
|14
|67
Percentages: FG .364, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Petty 3-8, Forbes 1-1, Lewis 0-1, Shackelford 0-1, Jones 0-2, Reese 0-2, Bolden 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Petty 4, Davis, Lewis).
Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Petty 2, Reese 2, Davis, Jones).
Steals: 3 (Bolden, Davis, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hagans
|36
|4-10
|6-9
|0-9
|9
|2
|15
|Maxey
|36
|6-16
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|13
|Quickley
|34
|6-10
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|1
|19
|Richards
|32
|5-11
|3-6
|4-11
|1
|1
|13
|Montgomery
|25
|4-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|8
|Sestina
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|6
|Brooks
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Whitney
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|11-17
|8-40
|15
|13
|76
Percentages: FG .452, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Quickley 5-6, Sestina 2-3, Hagans 1-2, Maxey 1-3, Whitney 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Richards 5, Sestina 2, Montgomery).
Turnovers: 14 (Hagans 4, Maxey 4, Brooks, Montgomery, Quickley, Richards, Sestina, Whitney).
Steals: 5 (Hagans 3, Quickley, Sestina).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama
|35
|32
|—
|67
|Kentucky
|45
|31
|—
|76
.
