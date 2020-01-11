FG FT Reb
LOUISVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nwora 37 7-15 2-2 0-4 1 0 20
Sutton 33 4-11 0-0 3-14 3 3 10
McMahon 27 6-10 2-2 0-2 1 2 17
M.Williams 24 3-8 0-0 1-5 0 2 6
Kimble 23 3-4 0-0 0-1 4 2 6
Perry 17 0-2 1-2 0-0 2 1 1
Enoch 16 1-8 0-0 1-5 1 1 2
Johnson 13 2-4 1-2 2-3 2 2 5
Williamson 10 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-62 6-8 8-37 14 13 67

Percentages: FG .419, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Nwora 4-8, McMahon 3-5, Sutton 2-3, Enoch 0-1, Johnson 0-1, M.Williams 0-1, Perry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Sutton).

Turnovers: 10 (Enoch 3, Perry 2, Johnson, Kimble, McMahon, Nwora, Sutton).

Steals: 8 (Enoch 3, Sutton 2, Johnson, McMahon, Nwora).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NOTRE DAME Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gibbs 39 6-8 2-2 0-0 2 1 15
Hubb 38 3-14 0-0 1-3 8 2 8
Mooney 34 7-18 0-1 5-19 2 0 15
Pflueger 32 2-8 0-0 0-0 4 2 6
Goodwin 29 5-10 0-0 1-5 0 2 14
Durham 12 2-6 0-0 0-4 1 1 4
Laszewski 12 1-2 0-0 3-5 0 1 2
Djogo 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-67 2-3 10-36 17 9 64

Percentages: FG .388, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Goodwin 4-8, Pflueger 2-5, Hubb 2-10, Gibbs 1-2, Mooney 1-5, Djogo 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Mooney 3, Durham 2, Gibbs, Goodwin).

Turnovers: 11 (Hubb 4, Pflueger 3, Mooney 2, Gibbs, Goodwin).

Steals: 7 (Mooney 3, Hubb 2, Pflueger 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisville 36 31 67
Notre Dame 24 40 64

.