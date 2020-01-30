Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VANDERBILT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pippen 37 4-11 2-2 1-5 3 2 12
Evans 36 3-5 2-4 0-1 0 3 10
Disu 33 5-12 0-0 2-11 1 4 13
Lee 33 8-13 4-4 0-2 4 2 21
Obinna 27 0-2 2-4 1-4 0 4 2
Albert 13 1-4 0-0 2-2 0 1 3
Moyer 12 0-5 1-2 2-4 0 2 1
Rice 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jankovic 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Wright 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-54 11-16 8-29 8 19 62

Percentages: FG .389, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Disu 3-8, Evans 2-4, Pippen 2-5, Albert 1-3, Lee 1-3, Jankovic 0-1, Moyer 0-1, Rice 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Disu 5).

Turnovers: 12 (Obinna 3, Pippen 3, Lee 2, Albert, Disu, Rice, Wright).

Steals: 5 (Disu, Evans, Lee, Moyer, Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Quickley 37 3-13 5-5 1-4 2 3 11
Maxey 35 5-10 5-6 1-4 2 2 17
Hagans 33 4-6 4-5 0-4 6 4 12
Montgomery 26 4-5 1-1 2-4 1 2 9
Richards 22 7-11 1-2 3-11 0 4 15
Sestina 21 2-5 0-0 0-0 2 1 5
Juzang 15 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
Brooks 11 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-56 16-19 7-32 13 16 71

Percentages: FG .464, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Maxey 2-3, Sestina 1-2, Brooks 0-1, Juzang 0-2, Quickley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Juzang, Sestina).

Turnovers: 11 (Hagans 5, Maxey 3, Montgomery 2, Sestina).

Steals: 4 (Hagans 2, Maxey, Sestina).

Technical Fouls: None.

Vanderbilt 35 27 62
Kentucky 28 43 71

A_20,311 (23,500).