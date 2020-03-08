https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-12-DUKE-89-NORTH-CAROLINA-76-15114073.php
NO. 12 DUKE 89, NORTH CAROLINA 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anthony
|39
|4-14
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|3
|9
|Bacot
|24
|5-7
|3-6
|6-12
|0
|4
|13
|Brooks
|37
|9-22
|8-10
|9-13
|0
|3
|26
|Black
|30
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|7
|B.Robinson
|29
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|11
|Keeling
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Pierce
|13
|1-2
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Platek
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Miller
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Francis
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-71
|14-20
|17-36
|9
|22
|76
Percentages: FG .408, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (B.Robinson 3-5, Black 1-5, Anthony 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Black).
Turnovers: 9 (Anthony 2, Bacot 2, Black 2, B.Robinson, Miller, Pierce).
Steals: 4 (Anthony 2, B.Robinson, Brooks).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeLaurier
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|J.Robinson
|25
|4-7
|1-2
|1-6
|3
|3
|13
|White
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|39
|4-13
|10-10
|1-3
|11
|2
|21
|Stanley
|36
|6-10
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|19
|Carey
|27
|8-14
|9-11
|2-10
|0
|3
|25
|Goldwire
|24
|0-2
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Moore
|23
|1-4
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|1
|4
|Hurt
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|29-33
|10-35
|19
|15
|89
Percentages: FG .472, FT .879.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (J.Robinson 4-6, Stanley 3-5, Jones 3-7, Carey 0-1, Goldwire 0-1, Hurt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Robinson 4, Jones 2, Carey, DeLaurier).
Turnovers: 12 (Carey 3, Stanley 3, Jones 2, Moore 2, Goldwire, J.Robinson).
Steals: 6 (DeLaurier 3, Carey, J.Robinson, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Carolina
|34
|42
|—
|76
|Duke
|42
|47
|—
|89
A_9,314 (9,314).
