FG FT Reb
BAYLOR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mitchell 37 2-13 7-8 1-1 6 3 12
Teague 36 5-12 4-4 0-6 3 2 16
Gillespie 35 4-8 1-1 2-7 0 2 9
Vital 29 2-3 0-0 4-10 0 3 4
Bandoo 24 5-7 3-3 0-4 1 4 16
Butler 24 4-8 0-0 1-2 3 3 10
Mayer 9 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 5
Thamba 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 24-55 15-16 8-31 13 19 72

Percentages: FG .436, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Bandoo 3-5, Butler 2-3, Teague 2-6, Mayer 1-1, Mitchell 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gillespie, Mayer, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 12 (Bandoo 2, Butler 2, Gillespie 2, Mitchell 2, Mayer, Teague, Thamba, Vital).

Steals: 3 (Gillespie, Mitchell, Vital).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nembhard 31 6-14 4-5 0-4 8 1 16
Payne 30 1-1 0-0 2-4 1 2 2
Blackshear 28 3-5 3-6 2-4 2 3 9
Johnson 28 9-17 0-0 1-5 0 3 20
Lewis 25 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Locke 25 1-6 0-1 0-1 0 4 3
Mann 18 2-4 2-2 0-2 0 1 6
Glover 16 1-4 2-2 0-1 0 0 5
Totals 200 23-53 11-16 5-21 11 17 61

Percentages: FG .434, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Johnson 2-5, Glover 1-1, Locke 1-5, Blackshear 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Mann 0-1, Nembhard 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lewis 2, Payne 2, Blackshear).

Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Blackshear, Glover, Locke, Nembhard, Payne).

Steals: 5 (Blackshear 2, Locke, Nembhard, Payne).

Technical Fouls: None.

Baylor 40 32 72
Florida 29 32 61

.