NO. 1 BAYLOR 72, FLORIDA 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mitchell
|37
|2-13
|7-8
|1-1
|6
|3
|12
|Teague
|36
|5-12
|4-4
|0-6
|3
|2
|16
|Gillespie
|35
|4-8
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|2
|9
|Vital
|29
|2-3
|0-0
|4-10
|0
|3
|4
|Bandoo
|24
|5-7
|3-3
|0-4
|1
|4
|16
|Butler
|24
|4-8
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|10
|Mayer
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Thamba
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|15-16
|8-31
|13
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .436, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Bandoo 3-5, Butler 2-3, Teague 2-6, Mayer 1-1, Mitchell 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gillespie, Mayer, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 12 (Bandoo 2, Butler 2, Gillespie 2, Mitchell 2, Mayer, Teague, Thamba, Vital).
Steals: 3 (Gillespie, Mitchell, Vital).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nembhard
|31
|6-14
|4-5
|0-4
|8
|1
|16
|Payne
|30
|1-1
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|2
|Blackshear
|28
|3-5
|3-6
|2-4
|2
|3
|9
|Johnson
|28
|9-17
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|20
|Lewis
|25
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Locke
|25
|1-6
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|4
|3
|Mann
|18
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Glover
|16
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|11-16
|5-21
|11
|17
|61
Percentages: FG .434, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Johnson 2-5, Glover 1-1, Locke 1-5, Blackshear 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Mann 0-1, Nembhard 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lewis 2, Payne 2, Blackshear).
Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Blackshear, Glover, Locke, Nembhard, Payne).
Steals: 5 (Blackshear 2, Locke, Nembhard, Payne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Baylor
|40
|32
|—
|72
|Florida
|29
|32
|—
|61
.
