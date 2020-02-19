Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BAYLOR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gillespie 33 3-7 0-0 3-10 0 2 6
Bandoo 37 2-9 2-2 2-6 0 3 7
Butler 32 8-20 1-3 0-5 3 3 22
Mitchell 36 2-8 2-2 0-3 4 3 7
Vital 32 5-7 0-0 3-6 1 3 10
Mayer 18 2-5 0-0 1-2 0 3 5
Clark 13 4-6 0-0 1-4 1 1 8
Totals 200 26-62 5-7 10-36 9 18 65

Percentages: FG .419, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Butler 5-13, Mayer 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Bandoo 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gillespie 3, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 7 (Bandoo 2, Mitchell 2, Butler, Gillespie, Mayer).

Steals: 8 (Butler 3, Mitchell 3, Bandoo, Gillespie).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Doolittle 34 5-14 7-9 1-10 0 2 18
Manek 35 4-11 1-2 0-4 0 1 10
Bieniemy 37 2-6 0-0 2-4 0 1 6
Reaves 25 1-5 0-0 2-5 3 0 2
Williams 19 4-6 3-3 0-0 2 5 11
Harmon 27 2-7 0-0 0-1 2 2 5
Hill 11 1-2 0-1 1-3 0 0 2
Iwuakor 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Kuath 5 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 19-52 11-15 6-30 7 13 54

Percentages: FG .365, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bieniemy 2-3, Doolittle 1-4, Harmon 1-5, Manek 1-6, Williams 0-1, Reaves 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Doolittle 3, Hill 2, Harmon, Iwuakor, Kuath).

Turnovers: 12 (Bieniemy 3, Doolittle 3, Kuath 2, Williams 2, Harmon, Manek).

Steals: 3 (Bieniemy, Doolittle, Harmon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Baylor 30 35 65
Oklahoma 24 30 54

