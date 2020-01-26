FG FT Reb
NJIT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cooks 40 9-15 3-4 2-5 1 2 25
Gibbs 38 5-9 0-0 0-5 2 2 12
Brinson 36 2-8 0-0 0-5 3 1 4
Diakite 23 2-4 0-2 3-7 2 4 4
Walsh 19 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 3
Mayo 17 0-1 0-0 2-4 1 2 0
Willis 17 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Williams 10 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Totals 200 22-48 3-6 7-28 11 14 56

Percentages: FG .458, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Cooks 4-7, Gibbs 2-5, Walsh 1-3, Williams 1-3, Willis 1-4, Brinson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brinson, Diakite).

Turnovers: 13 (Cooks 5, Walsh 4, Gibbs 2, Brinson, Mayo).

Steals: 3 (Brinson, Gibbs, Mayo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA GULF COAST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Catto 37 7-10 2-2 1-2 2 1 21
Hector 35 2-7 0-0 0-7 1 1 5
Rainwater 33 5-7 0-0 1-5 0 1 10
Warren 33 4-12 1-3 1-5 5 2 9
Scott 27 2-5 2-2 0-1 0 1 7
Largie 15 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Gagliardi 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Rivers 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Hardy 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Thomas 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-45 5-7 3-21 11 9 54

Percentages: FG .467, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Catto 5-6, Scott 1-2, Hector 1-3, Gagliardi 0-1, Largie 0-1, Warren 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Warren 4, Hector 3, Scott).

Steals: 6 (Warren 2, Hector, Largie, Rainwater, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

NJIT 32 24 56
Florida Gulf Coast 26 28 54

A_2,843 (4,633).