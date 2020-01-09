FG FT Reb
NICHOLLS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
K.Johnson 38 1-8 3-3 1-2 3 1 5
McClanahan 36 6-18 1-2 1-6 0 2 17
Jones 28 7-15 2-4 2-3 3 3 16
Alatishe 24 4-6 1-2 1-7 2 2 9
Hunter 23 1-6 0-0 0-3 3 5 3
Harvey 22 0-0 1-2 0-6 0 4 1
Lyons 9 0-0 0-0 1-5 1 0 0
Buford 8 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
McGhee 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Moore 5 3-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 7
Totals 200 23-59 8-13 7-34 12 17 61

Percentages: FG .390, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (McClanahan 4-10, McGhee 1-1, Moore 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Buford 0-2, K.Johnson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Harvey, Jones, McClanahan).

Turnovers: 17 (Alatishe 4, McClanahan 3, Buford 2, Harvey 2, Hunter 2, K.Johnson 2, Jones, Moore).

Steals: 14 (Jones 7, Alatishe 2, K.Johnson 2, Harvey, Hunter, McClanahan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LAMAR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Atwood 37 4-11 2-4 1-11 3 3 11
Jefferson 36 4-8 3-3 0-3 7 3 13
Sullivan 36 3-5 3-3 2-4 0 2 9
Buster 33 3-13 0-0 1-2 0 1 8
Kopp 32 4-7 0-0 0-5 0 3 11
Nickerson 13 0-3 0-1 1-1 1 0 0
Holmes 9 0-2 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Muoka 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-49 8-11 5-31 11 14 52

Percentages: FG .367, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Kopp 3-5, Jefferson 2-5, Buster 2-8, Atwood 1-2, Holmes 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Atwood 2, Sullivan 2, Muoka, Nickerson).

Turnovers: 22 (Atwood 8, Buster 3, Holmes 3, Jefferson 2, Kopp 2, Nickerson 2, Sullivan 2).

Steals: 6 (Jefferson 3, Atwood, Buster, Sullivan).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nicholls 26 35 61
Lamar 23 29 52

A_1,811 (10,080).