Through Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 71 43 67 110 -7 18 16 0 10 218 19.7
Connor McDavid Edmonton 64 34 63 97 -6 28 11 0 6 212 16.0
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 69 32 63 95 36 20 7 0 4 209 15.3
David Pastrnak Boston 70 48 47 95 21 40 20 0 10 279 17.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 69 35 58 93 13 12 12 0 4 318 11.0
Brad Marchand Boston 70 28 59 87 25 82 5 1 5 185 15.1
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 68 33 52 85 26 38 4 0 6 210 15.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 70 33 51 84 8 40 8 0 2 275 12.0
Auston Matthews Toronto 70 47 33 80 19 8 12 0 5 290 16.2
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 69 23 55 78 5 30 5 0 3 152 15.1
Jack Eichel Buffalo 68 36 42 78 5 34 11 1 9 227 15.9
John Carlson Washington 69 15 60 75 12 26 2 0 6 189 7.9
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 57 41 34 75 9 14 15 3 6 208 19.7
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 55 25 49 74 7 58 7 0 5 171 14.6
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 71 29 44 73 2 45 10 0 6 170 17.1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 71 38 35 73 4 34 9 1 7 239 15.9
J.T. Miller Vancouver 69 27 45 72 11 47 9 0 3 165 16.4
Mitchell Marner Toronto 59 16 51 67 6 16 6 0 2 154 10.4
Alex Ovechkin Washington 68 48 19 67 -12 30 13 0 3 311 15.4
Sebastian Aho Carolina 68 38 28 66 10 26 8 4 5 206 18.4