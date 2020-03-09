https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Expanded-Scoring-Leaders-15116570.php
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
Through Monday, March 9, 2020
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|69
|43
|67
|110
|-5
|18
|16
|0
|10
|215
|20.0
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|63
|33
|63
|96
|-5
|28
|11
|0
|6
|208
|15.9
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|69
|48
|46
|94
|21
|40
|20
|0
|10
|273
|17.6
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|67
|32
|61
|93
|34
|18
|7
|0
|4
|202
|15.8
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|68
|35
|58
|93
|14
|12
|12
|0
|4
|317
|11.0
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|69
|28
|58
|86
|24
|78
|5
|1
|5
|182
|15.4
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|67
|33
|51
|84
|25
|38
|4
|0
|6
|205
|16.1
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|69
|31
|51
|82
|6
|40
|7
|0
|2
|264
|11.7
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|69
|46
|33
|79
|20
|8
|11
|0
|4
|283
|16.3
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|68
|23
|55
|78
|6
|30
|5
|0
|3
|149
|15.4
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|67
|35
|42
|77
|5
|34
|10
|1
|9
|223
|15.7
|John Carlson
|Washington
|68
|15
|60
|75
|12
|26
|2
|0
|6
|187
|8.0
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|55
|39
|33
|72
|5
|14
|15
|3
|6
|198
|19.7
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|54
|23
|48
|71
|4
|58
|7
|0
|4
|167
|13.8
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|68
|27
|44
|71
|10
|45
|9
|0
|3
|164
|16.5
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|69
|28
|43
|71
|1
|45
|10
|0
|6
|163
|17.2
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|69
|36
|35
|71
|4
|32
|9
|1
|6
|231
|15.6
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|57
|29
|37
|66
|14
|22
|10
|0
|6
|176
|16.5
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|70
|32
|34
|66
|18
|44
|8
|0
|5
|300
|10.7
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|58
|16
|49
|65
|6
|16
|6
|0
|2
|153
|10.5
