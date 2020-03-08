Recommended Video:

Through Sunday, March 8, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 69 43 67 110 -5 18 16 0 10 215 20.0
Connor McDavid Edmonton 63 33 63 96 -5 28 11 0 6 208 15.9
David Pastrnak Boston 69 48 46 94 21 40 20 0 10 273 17.6
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 67 32 61 93 34 18 7 0 4 202 15.8
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 67 34 56 90 12 12 11 0 4 315 10.8
Brad Marchand Boston 69 28 58 86 24 78 5 1 5 182 15.4
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 66 33 50 83 26 36 4 0 6 197 16.8
Patrick Kane Chicago 68 31 51 82 7 40 7 0 2 257 12.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 69 46 33 79 20 8 11 0 4 283 16.3
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 68 23 55 78 6 30 5 0 3 149 15.4
Jack Eichel Buffalo 67 35 42 77 5 34 10 1 9 223 15.7
John Carlson Washington 68 15 60 75 12 26 2 0 6 187 8.0
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 55 39 33 72 5 14 15 3 6 198 19.7
J.T. Miller Vancouver 67 27 44 71 10 45 9 0 3 162 16.7
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 69 28 43 71 1 45 10 0 6 163 17.2
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 69 36 35 71 4 32 9 1 6 231 15.6
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 53 22 48 70 6 56 6 0 4 165 13.3
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 57 29 37 66 14 22 10 0 6 176 16.5
Mitchell Marner Toronto 58 16 49 65 6 16 6 0 2 153 10.5
Max Pacioretty Vegas 69 31 34 65 17 44 7 0 5 296 10.5