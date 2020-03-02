Recommended Video:

Through Monday, March 2, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 65 39 63 102 -10 16 15 0 10 202 19.3
David Pastrnak Boston 66 47 44 91 23 38 19 0 10 257 18.3
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 64 32 58 90 34 18 7 0 4 196 16.3
Connor McDavid Edmonton 59 31 58 89 -7 28 11 0 5 197 15.7
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 64 33 52 85 10 12 10 0 4 298 11.1
Brad Marchand Boston 66 27 56 83 27 72 5 1 5 179 15.1
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 63 31 49 80 25 34 4 0 6 191 16.2
Patrick Kane Chicago 65 28 50 78 4 38 7 0 2 243 11.5
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 66 22 55 77 5 30 5 0 3 146 15.1
Jack Eichel Buffalo 64 35 42 77 8 34 10 1 9 217 16.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 66 45 32 77 20 8 11 0 4 270 16.7
John Carlson Washington 65 15 58 73 15 24 2 0 6 180 8.3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 67 28 42 70 0 45 10 0 6 158 17.7
J.T. Miller Vancouver 65 26 42 68 9 45 9 0 3 156 16.7
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 67 33 34 67 1 32 8 1 6 225 14.7
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 57 29 37 66 14 22 10 0 6 176 16.5
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 52 32 33 65 7 14 12 3 5 185 17.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 55 15 49 64 5 14 6 0 2 142 10.6
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 64 26 37 63 13 16 8 0 5 157 16.6
Alex Ovechkin Washington 64 45 18 63 -12 30 13 0 3 298 15.1