https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Expanded-Scoring-Leaders-15060547.php
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
Recommended Video:
Through Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|58
|33
|59
|92
|-9
|14
|11
|0
|10
|179
|18.4
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|59
|42
|40
|82
|18
|32
|18
|0
|7
|233
|18.0
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|55
|30
|51
|81
|-8
|26
|11
|0
|4
|180
|16.7
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|57
|32
|48
|80
|5
|12
|10
|0
|4
|265
|12.1
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|29
|48
|77
|30
|18
|6
|0
|4
|179
|16.2
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|59
|23
|50
|73
|22
|68
|5
|0
|4
|157
|14.6
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|57
|32
|41
|73
|14
|34
|7
|1
|7
|193
|16.6
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|58
|26
|46
|72
|5
|36
|6
|0
|2
|219
|11.9
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|57
|28
|44
|72
|28
|30
|4
|0
|5
|176
|15.9
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|59
|42
|29
|71
|13
|8
|11
|0
|4
|240
|17.5
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|58
|21
|49
|70
|7
|28
|4
|0
|3
|127
|16.5
|John Carlson
|Washington
|58
|15
|54
|69
|15
|18
|2
|0
|6
|163
|9.2
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|53
|26
|35
|61
|14
|22
|8
|0
|6
|163
|16.0
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|59
|29
|31
|60
|-2
|30
|8
|1
|6
|194
|14.9
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|48
|15
|44
|59
|1
|14
|6
|0
|2
|122
|12.3
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|59
|23
|36
|59
|-3
|45
|7
|0
|5
|142
|16.2
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|43
|18
|40
|58
|11
|40
|5
|0
|4
|137
|13.1
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|57
|14
|43
|57
|23
|35
|4
|0
|1
|208
|6.7
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver
|57
|23
|34
|57
|12
|16
|7
|0
|5
|139
|16.5
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|57
|40
|17
|57
|-13
|26
|12
|0
|3
|272
|14.7
View Comments