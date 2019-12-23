Through Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 39 21 40 61 -2 20 9 0 2 123 17.1
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 39 22 38 60 -12 10 6 0 6 121 18.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 36 21 32 53 5 6 7 0 3 166 12.7
Brad Marchand Boston 37 18 33 51 16 45 3 0 4 103 17.5
Jack Eichel Buffalo 36 24 27 51 16 16 6 0 4 130 18.5
David Pastrnak Boston 37 28 23 51 11 26 13 0 6 142 19.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 35 13 34 47 11 18 2 0 3 74 17.6
John Carlson Washington 37 13 34 47 21 14 2 0 6 104 12.5
Patrick Kane Chicago 37 20 26 46 2 28 5 0 2 135 14.8
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 35 20 25 45 15 12 6 0 3 102 19.6
Auston Matthews Toronto 37 23 18 41 11 6 6 0 3 135 17.0
Aleksander Barkov Florida 35 11 29 40 4 14 6 0 2 100 11.0
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 37 17 22 39 1 8 6 0 4 99 17.2
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 33 12 25 37 3 16 2 0 1 97 12.4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 36 17 20 37 2 28 6 0 5 87 19.5
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 36 18 19 37 7 14 5 0 3 114 15.8
Teuvo Teravainen Carolina 36 7 29 36 14 6 2 1 0 102 6.9
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 36 15 21 36 13 28 5 0 3 99 15.2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 39 15 21 36 5 19 4 0 1 155 9.7
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 36 12 23 35 24 26 2 0 2 133 9.0
Brock Boeser Vancouver 37 13 22 35 2 12 5 0 2 110 11.8
David Perron St. Louis 37 15 20 35 -1 26 5 0 5 90 16.7
Alex Ovechkin Washington 37 22 13 35 -4 18 8 0 1 174 12.6