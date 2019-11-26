59, Baltimore at Miami 9/8

55, Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams 9/29

53, Houston vs. Atlanta 10/6

51, San Francisco vs. Carolina 10/27

49, Baltimore at Cincinnati 11/10

Fewest

0, Miami vs. New England 9/15

0, Tennessee at Denver 10/13

0, Washington vs. San Francisco 10/20

0, N.Y. Jets vs. New England 10/21

TOTAL YARDS
Most

643, Baltimore at Miami 9/8

592, Houston vs. Atlanta 10/6

571, San Francisco at Cincinnati 9/15

563, Dallas vs. Green Bay 10/6

530, Cleveland at Baltimore 9/29

530, Kansas City at Tennessee 11/10

Fewest

105, N.Y. Jets at New England 9/22

128, N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia 10/6

134, Denver at Buffalo 11/24

154, Washington vs. San Francisco 10/20

154, N.Y. Jets vs. New England 10/21

RUSHING YARDS
Most

285, Carolina vs. Jacksonville 10/6

285, Baltimore at L.A. Rams 11/25

275, San Francisco vs. Cleveland 10/7

269, Jacksonville at Denver 9/29

269, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati 10/13

Fewest

17, Chicago vs. New Orleans 10/20

20, Arizona at Baltimore 9/15

21, Miami vs. Baltimore 9/8

22, L.A. Rams vs. Baltimore 11/25

23, N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets 11/10

23, Miami vs. Buffalo 11/17

NET PASSING YARDS
Most

490, L.A. Rams vs. Tampa Bay 9/29

441, Dallas vs. Green Bay 10/6

441, Atlanta vs. Seattle 10/27

436, Kansas City at Oakland 9/15

434, Dallas at Detroit 11/17

Fewest

48, L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco 10/13

49, Denver at Buffalo 11/24

50, Washington vs. San Francisco 10/20

61, N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia 10/6

69, N.Y. Jets at New England 9/22

TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT
Most

10, N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia 10/6

PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED
Most

5, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina 10/13

FUMBLES LOST
Most

3, Cincinnati at Seattle 9/8

3, San Francisco vs. Pittsburgh 9/22

3, Carolina at Houston 9/29

3, Kansas City at Detroit 9/29

3, Jacksonville at Carolina 10/6

3, Philadelphia at Dallas 10/20

3, Seattle at San Francisco 11/11 (OT)

3, Philadelphia vs. Seattle 11/24

TURNOVERS
TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS
Most

7, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina 10/13 (2 fumbles; 5 interceptions)

FIRST DOWNS
Most

36, L.A. Rams vs. Tampa Bay 9/29

Fewest

6, N.Y. Jets at New England 9/22

FIRST DOWNS RUSHING
Most

17, Baltimore at L.A. Rams 11/25

Fewest

0, Washington at Philadelphia 9/8

0, N.Y. Jets at New England 9/22

0, L.A. Chargers vs. Denver 10/6

0, Tennessee at Denver 10/13

0, Chicago vs. New Orleans 10/20

0, Indianapolis vs. Houston 10/20

0, Dallas vs. Minnesota 11/10

FIRST DOWNS PASSING
Most

27, L.A. Rams vs. Tampa Bay 9/29

Fewest

1, L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco 10/13

FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY
Most

8, Green Bay vs. Philadelphia 9/26

TIME OF POSSESSION
Most

40:18, Philadelphia vs. Chicago 11/3