WEEK 16

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
New England 25 11 36 8 5 13 = +23
Baltimore 12 10 22 7 5 12 = +10
Pittsburgh 19 16 35 17 9 26 = +9
Kansas City 14 7 21 4 10 14 = +7
Buffalo 13 9 22 10 6 16 = +6
Tennessee 13 9 22 8 8 16 = +6
Houston 12 10 22 13 8 21 = +1
Denver 10 5 15 10 5 15 = 0
Indianapolis 11 8 19 10 9 19 = 0
Oakland 9 5 14 8 7 15 = -1
Jacksonville 8 7 15 7 11 18 = -3
Cleveland 13 5 18 17 7 24 = -6
N.Y. Jets 8 8 16 15 8 23 = -7
Miami 12 1 13 17 8 25 = -12
L.A. Chargers 10 3 13 18 10 28 = -15
Cincinnati 7 5 12 15 13 28 = -16
AFC Totals 196 119 315 184 129 313 = +2

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
Green Bay 15 7 22 2 7 9 = +13
Seattle 16 16 32 6 13 19 = +13
Minnesota 16 11 27 5 11 16 = +11
New Orleans 11 8 19 6 2 8 = +11
San Francisco 12 15 27 13 10 23 = +4
Arizona 7 9 16 10 3 13 = +3
Washington 13 8 21 12 7 19 = +2
Dallas 6 9 15 11 5 16 = -1
Chicago 8 8 16 12 6 18 = -2
Detroit 6 11 17 14 8 22 = -5
L.A. Rams 11 8 19 17 7 24 = -5
Atlanta 10 6 16 13 9 22 = -6
Philadelphia 10 7 17 8 15 23 = -6
Carolina 14 7 21 16 13 29 = -8
Tampa Bay 12 15 27 28 10 38 = -11
N.Y. Giants 10 6 16 16 15 31 = -15
NFC Totals 177 151 328 189 141 330 = -2