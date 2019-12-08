https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NFL-Take-Aways-Give-Aways-14890831.php
NFL Take-Aways Give-Aways
WEEK 14
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|New England
|20
|9
|29
|7
|4
|11
|=
|+18
|Pittsburgh
|15
|15
|30
|13
|6
|19
|=
|+11
|Baltimore
|11
|8
|19
|6
|5
|11
|=
|+8
|Kansas City
|12
|7
|19
|2
|9
|11
|=
|+8
|Tennessee
|11
|8
|19
|6
|8
|14
|=
|+5
|Buffalo
|8
|7
|15
|9
|4
|13
|=
|+2
|Houston
|6
|9
|15
|8
|6
|14
|=
|+1
|Oakland
|8
|5
|13
|8
|6
|14
|=
|-1
|Denver
|7
|4
|11
|8
|5
|13
|=
|-2
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|15
|10
|8
|18
|=
|-3
|Jacksonville
|8
|7
|15
|7
|11
|18
|=
|-3
|Cleveland
|11
|5
|16
|14
|6
|20
|=
|-4
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|8
|15
|13
|7
|20
|=
|-5
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|3
|12
|15
|6
|21
|=
|-9
|Cincinnati
|5
|5
|10
|10
|12
|22
|=
|-12
|Miami
|8
|1
|9
|16
|7
|23
|=
|-14
|AFC Totals
|154
|108
|262
|152
|110
|262
|=
|0
___
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|New Orleans
|10
|8
|18
|6
|1
|7
|=
|+11
|Green Bay
|12
|6
|18
|2
|6
|8
|=
|+10
|Seattle
|11
|16
|27
|4
|13
|17
|=
|+10
|San Francisco
|11
|13
|24
|10
|8
|18
|=
|+6
|Arizona
|6
|6
|12
|6
|3
|9
|=
|+3
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|18
|4
|11
|15
|=
|+3
|Washington
|13
|6
|19
|11
|6
|17
|=
|+2
|Chicago
|8
|8
|16
|10
|5
|15
|=
|+1
|Detroit
|5
|11
|16
|10
|7
|17
|=
|-1
|Carolina
|13
|7
|20
|11
|11
|22
|=
|-2
|Dallas
|5
|9
|14
|11
|5
|16
|=
|-2
|L.A. Rams
|8
|8
|16
|13
|7
|20
|=
|-4
|Philadelphia
|10
|6
|16
|8
|13
|21
|=
|-5
|Tampa Bay
|9
|12
|21
|20
|8
|28
|=
|-7
|Atlanta
|8
|2
|10
|13
|8
|21
|=
|-11
|N.Y. Giants
|10
|4
|14
|13
|15
|28
|=
|-14
|NFC Totals
|150
|129
|279
|152
|127
|279
|=
|0
View Comments