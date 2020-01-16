https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEW-ORLEANS-106-HOUSTON-BAPTIST-98-14979226.php
NEW ORLEANS 106, HOUSTON BAPTIST 98
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|B.Robinson
|39
|8-17
|6-8
|1-7
|3
|3
|26
|Green
|39
|7-14
|5-8
|0-2
|8
|2
|19
|Myers
|37
|4-7
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|9
|Brown
|25
|7-10
|3-4
|1-3
|5
|2
|20
|G.Gates
|25
|2-10
|7-8
|5-8
|0
|1
|11
|Freeman
|15
|9-10
|1-3
|4-8
|1
|5
|19
|Bohannon
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Carson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|38-72
|23-33
|13-33
|19
|21
|106
Percentages: FG .528, FT .697.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (B.Robinson 4-12, Brown 3-6, Green 0-1, Myers 0-1, Bohannon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (G.Gates 2, Myers 2, B.Robinson, Freeman, Green).
Turnovers: 8 (G.Gates 3, Bohannon, Carson, Freeman, Green, Myers).
Steals: 9 (G.Gates 3, Myers 3, B.Robinson 2, Freeman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DuBose
|37
|5-11
|2-2
|0-11
|8
|3
|15
|Pierre
|33
|8-9
|2-3
|0-1
|3
|4
|19
|Uloko
|31
|7-13
|6-9
|2-7
|3
|3
|20
|J.Gates
|29
|6-12
|4-5
|2-2
|1
|3
|20
|Murphy
|24
|4-8
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|4
|12
|McKenzie
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Thomasson
|12
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Gomes
|9
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|3
|Stent
|7
|0-0
|2-4
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|Dalton
|5
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-62
|21-33
|8-31
|17
|23
|98
Percentages: FG .548, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (J.Gates 4-8, DuBose 3-6, Murphy 1-2, Pierre 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (DuBose 2, Uloko 2, Gomes).
Turnovers: 16 (DuBose 7, Uloko 3, J.Gates 2, McKenzie 2, Pierre 2).
Steals: 4 (J.Gates 2, Pierre, Thomasson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|52
|54
|—
|106
|Houston Baptist
|44
|54
|—
|98
A_609 (1,000).
