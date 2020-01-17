https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEW-MEXICO-ST-70-UTAH-VALLEY-56-14982600.php
NEW MEXICO ST. 70, UTAH VALLEY 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gilyard
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|McCants
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Queen
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|11
|Rice
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|6-6
|4
|0
|11
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Olojakpoke
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|White
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-5
|0
|0
|10
|Woodbury
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|5-5
|5
|0
|10
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Mexico St.
|34
|36
|—
|11
|Utah Valley
|27
|29
|—
|10
A_2,119 (8,500).
View Comments