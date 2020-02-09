https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEW-MEXICO-ST-67-UMKC-61-15041770.php
NEW MEXICO ST. 67, UMKC 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aurrecoechea
|30
|9-15
|5-7
|2-4
|1
|2
|23
|McCants
|30
|4-9
|0-2
|3-9
|2
|2
|9
|T.Brown
|33
|4-8
|1-1
|1-1
|3
|0
|10
|Gilyard
|25
|1-1
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|4
|6
|Rice
|34
|3-6
|5-6
|1-5
|2
|1
|13
|Buchanan
|26
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Bobbitt
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|S.Williams
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|McNair
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-48
|15-21
|9-27
|10
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Rice 2-2, T.Brown 1-2, McCants 1-3, Bobbitt 0-1, Buchanan 0-1, S.Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McCants).
Turnovers: 9 (Gilyard 3, Buchanan 2, Rice 2, McCants, T.Brown).
Steals: 4 (Aurrecoechea, Buchanan, McCants, Rice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMKC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allick
|18
|2-4
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|4
|Giles
|37
|9-15
|1-1
|0-7
|0
|2
|20
|Hardnett
|29
|3-9
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|9
|Whitfield
|36
|3-9
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Z.Williams
|32
|1-2
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|4
|5
|Kamgain
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|4
|Nesbitt
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|White
|10
|2-3
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Totals
|200
|24-48
|7-11
|3-21
|7
|20
|61
Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Whitfield 2-7, Nesbitt 1-1, Z.Williams 1-2, Giles 1-3, Hardnett 1-4, Kamgain 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Giles 3, White, Z.Williams).
Turnovers: 11 (Giles 3, Allick 2, Hardnett 2, Kamgain 2, Nesbitt, Whitfield).
Steals: 5 (Allick 2, Whitfield 2, Hardnett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Mexico St.
|27
|40
|—
|67
|UMKC
|30
|31
|—
|61
A_1,513 (7,300).
