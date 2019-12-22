FG FT Reb
HOUSTON BAPTIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gates 32 8-20 7-8 0-1 1 2 30
DuBose 28 7-15 2-4 0-7 7 4 16
McKenzie 26 5-8 0-0 5-8 0 2 10
Dalton 23 3-5 0-0 0-3 5 4 6
Gomes 23 3-4 0-0 1-1 2 3 6
Pierre 18 3-4 0-1 0-0 1 3 7
Stent 16 3-3 1-2 1-2 0 0 8
Uloko 15 1-3 1-2 1-3 1 3 3
Thomasson 10 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 2
Murphy 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-66 11-17 8-25 18 23 88

Percentages: FG .515, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Gates 7-18, Pierre 1-1, Stent 1-1, DuBose 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Uloko).

Turnovers: 14 (DuBose 5, Gates 2, Gomes 2, McKenzie, Murphy, Pierre, Stent, Uloko).

Steals: 7 (DuBose 3, Gates 2, Pierre, Thomasson).

Technical Fouls: Pierre, 8:47 first.

FG FT Reb
NEW MEXICO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lyle 36 7-14 3-3 0-2 6 1 19
Manigault 33 9-10 2-4 0-4 0 3 21
Maluach 31 7-7 2-5 1-6 1 1 19
Jackson 30 5-9 4-8 4-5 0 4 14
Martin 27 7-9 5-5 0-4 6 1 19
Percy 14 2-3 0-1 0-2 3 1 4
Hendrix 11 3-8 0-0 3-5 0 2 6
McGee 10 1-3 1-2 1-3 1 1 3
Arroyo 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kuac 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Patterson 2 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 41-64 19-30 9-32 17 14 107

Percentages: FG .641, FT .633.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Maluach 3-3, Lyle 2-8, Manigault 1-1, Percy 0-1, Hendrix 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Martin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Maluach 2, Arroyo, McGee).

Turnovers: 10 (Lyle 4, Jackson, Maluach, Manigault, Martin, McGee, Percy).

Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Maluach 3, Manigault 2, Lyle, Martin).

Technical Fouls: Hendrix, 8:51 first.

Houston Baptist 48 40 88
New Mexico 46 61 107

.