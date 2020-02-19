Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NEVADA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 18 1-2 0-0 2-6 0 0 2
Reyes 13 2-3 0-2 1-4 0 2 4
Drew 32 5-7 0-0 1-6 4 2 14
Harris 33 9-17 6-8 0-9 2 3 26
Johnson 36 5-12 2-2 0-2 2 3 15
Zouzoua 23 2-7 1-2 1-3 5 1 5
Hymes 19 2-4 4-6 2-4 0 2 8
Meeks 18 5-9 0-0 2-5 2 2 14
Milling 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Totals 200 31-62 13-20 9-40 16 17 88

Percentages: FG .500, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Drew 4-5, Meeks 4-7, Johnson 3-9, Harris 2-7, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-1, Zouzoua 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Hymes 2, Drew, Meeks, Reyes, Robinson, Zouzoua).

Turnovers: 10 (Drew 5, Harris 2, Johnson 2, Milling).

Steals: 5 (Drew 2, Johnson 2, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEW MEXICO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Manigault 31 1-6 1-1 0-3 1 1 3
Martin 31 3-9 2-3 3-7 4 2 9
McGee 34 4-13 1-1 3-5 3 2 11
Jackson 30 4-11 4-4 1-4 2 1 15
Maluach 22 5-10 0-0 1-5 2 4 11
Lyle 31 6-14 1-2 1-6 2 2 16
Hendrix 18 3-4 2-2 1-2 1 4 9
Kuac 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-67 11-13 10-32 15 16 74

Percentages: FG .388, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Lyle 3-7, Jackson 3-9, McGee 2-9, Hendrix 1-2, Martin 1-2, Maluach 1-4, Manigault 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jackson 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Lyle 3, Hendrix 2, Jackson 2, Maluach 2, Manigault, Martin).

Steals: 7 (Lyle 2, Manigault 2, Hendrix, Jackson, Maluach).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nevada 44 44 88
New Mexico 35 39 74

.