NEVADA 68, WYOMING 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WYOMING
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Maldonado
|38
|6-14
|5-7
|0-6
|10
|2
|17
|Foster
|35
|4-7
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|10
|Hendricks
|34
|3-10
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|10
|Thompson
|28
|5-9
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|16
|Marble
|27
|2-8
|4-4
|5-9
|1
|4
|8
|Banks
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Taylor
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Milton
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|13-16
|5-28
|15
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .426, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Thompson 4-7, Hendricks 3-9, Foster 1-3, Maldonado 0-2, Marble 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Maldonado 2, Marble, Thompson).
Turnovers: 11 (Banks 3, Foster 2, Maldonado 2, Thompson 2, Marble, Taylor).
Steals: 6 (Marble 3, Foster, Hendricks, Milton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEVADA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|36
|5-11
|4-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|16
|Drew
|34
|2-10
|2-2
|1-8
|5
|2
|7
|Harris
|34
|9-17
|1-1
|2-6
|3
|2
|20
|Zouzoua
|25
|3-8
|5-6
|1-1
|2
|2
|12
|Reyes
|20
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Robinson
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|1
|0
|Meeks
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|7
|Hymes
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Milling
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|12-13
|8-36
|11
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .417, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Johnson 2-8, Meeks 1-2, Zouzoua 1-2, Drew 1-4, Harris 1-6, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, Meeks).
Turnovers: 12 (Drew 2, Harris 2, Johnson 2, Reyes 2, Zouzoua 2, Hymes, Robinson).
Steals: 5 (Harris 3, Drew, Zouzoua).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wyoming
|26
|41
|—
|67
|Nevada
|32
|36
|—
|68
A_8,047 (11,536).
