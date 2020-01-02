FG FT Reb
COLORADO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stevens 36 4-11 3-4 0-3 3 0 13
Moore 34 1-6 0-0 0-1 4 4 3
Carvacho 32 5-10 3-6 1-9 1 2 13
Roddy 31 7-15 2-3 3-5 0 1 17
Martin 23 2-7 0-0 0-5 1 2 4
Byrd 16 1-4 2-2 1-2 2 2 5
Edwards 15 0-3 2-2 0-4 1 1 2
Thomas 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Tonje 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 22-58 12-17 5-30 12 12 61

Percentages: FG .379, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Stevens 2-5, Byrd 1-2, Roddy 1-2, Moore 1-4, Martin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Stevens 5, Roddy 4, Edwards 3, Carvacho 2, Moore, Thomas).

Steals: 3 (Stevens 2, Edwards).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEVADA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 35 4-16 0-0 1-4 1 2 9
Drew 29 4-6 0-0 0-2 6 2 8
Harris 29 8-13 1-2 0-7 4 2 20
Meeks 24 5-9 0-0 1-6 1 1 14
Zouzoua 21 2-8 5-5 0-2 2 2 10
Reyes 20 2-6 0-0 3-7 0 2 4
Robinson 19 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 4 0
Hymes 13 0-1 2-2 0-1 0 4 2
Milling 10 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Totals 200 25-60 8-9 5-34 15 19 67

Percentages: FG .417, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Meeks 4-7, Harris 3-6, Zouzoua 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Drew 0-1, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Robinson 2, Harris, Hymes, Meeks, Reyes, Zouzoua).

Turnovers: 14 (Harris 4, Drew 3, Johnson 3, Hymes 2, Milling, Zouzoua).

Steals: 5 (Drew, Harris, Hymes, Meeks, Reyes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colorado St. 25 36 61
Nevada 39 28 67

.