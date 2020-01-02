https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEVADA-67-COLORADO-ST-61-14944154.php
NEVADA 67, COLORADO ST. 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stevens
|36
|4-11
|3-4
|0-3
|3
|0
|13
|Moore
|34
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|4
|3
|Carvacho
|32
|5-10
|3-6
|1-9
|1
|2
|13
|Roddy
|31
|7-15
|2-3
|3-5
|0
|1
|17
|Martin
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|4
|Byrd
|16
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|5
|Edwards
|15
|0-3
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|2
|Thomas
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tonje
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|12-17
|5-30
|12
|12
|61
Percentages: FG .379, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Stevens 2-5, Byrd 1-2, Roddy 1-2, Moore 1-4, Martin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Stevens 5, Roddy 4, Edwards 3, Carvacho 2, Moore, Thomas).
Steals: 3 (Stevens 2, Edwards).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEVADA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|35
|4-16
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|Drew
|29
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|8
|Harris
|29
|8-13
|1-2
|0-7
|4
|2
|20
|Meeks
|24
|5-9
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|14
|Zouzoua
|21
|2-8
|5-5
|0-2
|2
|2
|10
|Reyes
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|2
|4
|Robinson
|19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Hymes
|13
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Milling
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|8-9
|5-34
|15
|19
|67
Percentages: FG .417, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Meeks 4-7, Harris 3-6, Zouzoua 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Drew 0-1, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Robinson 2, Harris, Hymes, Meeks, Reyes, Zouzoua).
Turnovers: 14 (Harris 4, Drew 3, Johnson 3, Hymes 2, Milling, Zouzoua).
Steals: 5 (Drew, Harris, Hymes, Meeks, Reyes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Colorado St.
|25
|36
|—
|61
|Nevada
|39
|28
|—
|67
.
View Comments