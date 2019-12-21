https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEBRASKA-OMAHA-87-MONTANA-82-OT-14924305.php
NEBRASKA-OMAHA 87, MONTANA 82, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONTANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pridgett
|43
|12-23
|8-10
|4-8
|3
|4
|32
|Manuel
|37
|1-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Vazquez
|33
|5-6
|1-2
|1-4
|5
|5
|14
|Falls
|29
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|6
|Owens
|27
|3-4
|5-6
|1-4
|0
|0
|12
|Selcuk
|27
|6-13
|2-5
|3-6
|1
|4
|14
|Samuelson
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|7
|0-2
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|1
|Carter-Hollinger
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Egun
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|225
|29-71
|19-29
|10-32
|11
|28
|82
Percentages: FG .408, FT .655.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Vazquez 3-3, Owens 1-2, Manuel 1-8, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Egun 0-1, Pridgett 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Falls, Manuel).
Turnovers: 7 (Pridgett 4, Egun, Manuel, Owens).
Steals: 8 (Owens 3, Manuel 2, Pridgett 2, Falls).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gibson
|40
|5-11
|10-15
|1-2
|2
|3
|22
|Thornhill
|39
|3-9
|8-8
|2-9
|0
|3
|16
|K.Robinson
|38
|8-15
|5-6
|0-4
|3
|1
|24
|Pile
|37
|4-7
|5-9
|6-16
|2
|5
|13
|Ruffin
|26
|2-6
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|5
|Akinwole
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Tut
|16
|2-4
|1-2
|1-8
|0
|2
|5
|Hughes
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Luedtke
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|L.Robinson
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|25-58
|30-42
|10-45
|11
|23
|87
Percentages: FG .431, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (K.Robinson 3-6, Thornhill 2-3, Gibson 2-5, Akinwole 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Ruffin 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Pile 4, Tut 2, Akinwole).
Turnovers: 18 (Tut 6, Pile 4, Gibson 3, K.Robinson 3, Thornhill 2).
Steals: 5 (K.Robinson 2, Thornhill 2, Ruffin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Montana
|32
|40
|10
|—
|82
|Nebraska-Omaha
|37
|35
|15
|—
|87
A_2,778 (7,500).
