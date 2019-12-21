FG FT Reb
MONTANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pridgett 43 12-23 8-10 4-8 3 4 32
Manuel 37 1-11 0-0 0-2 1 3 3
Vazquez 33 5-6 1-2 1-4 5 5 14
Falls 29 2-6 2-2 0-3 1 4 6
Owens 27 3-4 5-6 1-4 0 0 12
Selcuk 27 6-13 2-5 3-6 1 4 14
Samuelson 13 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Anderson 7 0-2 1-4 1-2 0 2 1
Carter-Hollinger 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Egun 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Totals 225 29-71 19-29 10-32 11 28 82

Percentages: FG .408, FT .655.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Vazquez 3-3, Owens 1-2, Manuel 1-8, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Egun 0-1, Pridgett 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Falls, Manuel).

Turnovers: 7 (Pridgett 4, Egun, Manuel, Owens).

Steals: 8 (Owens 3, Manuel 2, Pridgett 2, Falls).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEBRASKA-OMAHA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gibson 40 5-11 10-15 1-2 2 3 22
Thornhill 39 3-9 8-8 2-9 0 3 16
K.Robinson 38 8-15 5-6 0-4 3 1 24
Pile 37 4-7 5-9 6-16 2 5 13
Ruffin 26 2-6 1-2 0-3 0 4 5
Akinwole 19 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 3 2
Tut 16 2-4 1-2 1-8 0 2 5
Hughes 8 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Luedtke 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
L.Robinson 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 0 0
Totals 225 25-58 30-42 10-45 11 23 87

Percentages: FG .431, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (K.Robinson 3-6, Thornhill 2-3, Gibson 2-5, Akinwole 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Ruffin 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Pile 4, Tut 2, Akinwole).

Turnovers: 18 (Tut 6, Pile 4, Gibson 3, K.Robinson 3, Thornhill 2).

Steals: 5 (K.Robinson 2, Thornhill 2, Ruffin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Montana 32 40 10 82
Nebraska-Omaha 37 35 15 87

A_2,778 (7,500).