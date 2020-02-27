Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LOYOLA (MD.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aldama 31 6-15 4-6 2-12 1 4 18
Scott 19 2-4 2-4 1-3 0 2 6
Andrews 37 4-10 2-2 2-3 3 3 10
Hart 32 2-9 0-0 0-2 3 1 4
Kostecka 14 0-4 0-0 1-5 1 0 0
Spencer 30 2-10 2-2 1-3 3 1 7
Dike 19 5-5 2-5 2-6 2 4 12
K.Jones 16 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Holcombe 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-60 12-19 9-35 14 18 57

Percentages: FG .350, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Aldama 2-9, Spencer 1-4, Andrews 0-1, Hart 0-1, K.Jones 0-1, Kostecka 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Aldama 2, Andrews).

Turnovers: 7 (Aldama 2, Andrews, Dike, K.Jones, Kostecka, Scott).

Steals: 7 (Andrews 2, Hart 2, Aldama, Dike, Kostecka).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NAVY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
L.Loehr 22 2-7 2-2 3-6 3 2 7
Wieck 18 2-6 0-3 4-6 0 3 4
Carter 30 4-13 1-2 2-8 0 2 12
C.Davis 32 4-11 5-7 0-5 2 1 14
Summers 32 5-9 5-6 5-13 0 2 15
Walker 16 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Yoder 14 1-6 0-0 0-0 3 2 2
Njoku 13 2-2 0-0 2-4 0 3 4
Kasanganay 12 0-3 0-0 0-3 2 0 0
Nelson 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Deaver 3 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 2 4
Totals 200 21-62 14-22 16-47 10 21 62

Percentages: FG .339, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Carter 3-12, Deaver 1-1, L.Loehr 1-3, C.Davis 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Njoku 2, Summers 2).

Turnovers: 11 (C.Davis 4, Nelson 2, Njoku 2, Carter, Deaver, L.Loehr).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola (Md.) 26 31 57
Navy 31 31 62

A_1,446 (5,710).