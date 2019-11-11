https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Leaders-14826216.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Leaders
Through Nov. 10
1. Christopher Bell, 1968.
2. Cole Custer, 907.
3. Justin Allgaier, 607.
4. Kyle Busch, 549.
5. Tyler Reddick, 484.
6. Chase Briscoe, 183.
7. Austin Cindric, 165.
8. Ross Chastain, 108.
9. Brandon Jones, 104.
10. Michael Annett, 94.
11. AJ Allmendinger, 87.
12. Ryan Blaney, 63.
13. Noah Gragson, 62.
14. Paul Menard, 56.
15. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 30.
16. Denny Hamlin, 27.
17. Joey Logano, 20.
18. Matt DiBenedetto, 18.
19. Justin Haley, 17.
20. John H. Nemechek, 14.
21. Ryan Sieg, 9.
22. Jack Hawksworth, 5.
22. Zane Smith, 5.
22. Josh Williams, 5.
25. Jeremy Clements, 4.
26. David Starr, 3.
27. Brandon Brown, 2.
27. Bayley Currey, 2.
27. Gray Gaulding, 2.
30. Riley Herbst, 1.
30. Regan Smith, 1.
