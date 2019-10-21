Through Oct. 20

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Christopher Bell 1 25.4 1078
2. Cole Custer 2 16.6 706
3. Tyler Reddick 3 10.8 460
4. Justin Allgaier 4 8.1 344
5. Kyle Busch 81 31.2 309
6. Austin Cindric 8 5.0 214
7. Chase Briscoe 5 4.2 177
8. Brandon Jones 10 3.9 164
9. Noah Gragson 7 3.0 127
10. John H. Nemechek 9 1.1 47