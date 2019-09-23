Through Sept. 22

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Christopher Bell 1 26.3 1017
2. Cole Custer 2 16.4 636
3. Tyler Reddick 3 11.1 428
4. Kyle Busch 79 31.2 309
5. Justin Allgaier 5 7.6 295
6. Austin Cindric 4 4.7 182
7. Brandon Jones 9 4.1 159
8. Chase Briscoe 7 2.9 111
9. Noah Gragson 8 2.5 97
10. John H. Nemechek 12 1.2 47