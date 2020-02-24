https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-15080334.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Feb. 23
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|2
|4.795
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|2
|5.361
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|2
|6.932
|4.
|Brandon Jones
|2
|8.413
|5.
|Harrison Burton
|2
|8.633
|6.
|Noah Gragson
|2
|8.767
|7.
|Michael Annett
|2
|9.291
|8.
|Justin Haley
|2
|9.804
|9.
|Ryan Sieg
|2
|10.657
|10.
|Brandon Brown
|2
|12.927
