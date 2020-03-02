Recommended Video:

Through March 1

PCT. LAPS
1. Joey Logano 95.0 642
2. Ryan Blaney 92.0 622
3. Jimmie Johnson 87.9 594
4. Alex Bowman 86.5 585
5. Chase Elliott 83.1 562
6. Brad Keselowski 82.8 560
7. Kevin Harvick 82.2 556
8. Kyle Busch 70.7 478
9. Martin Truex Jr 69.8 472
10. Aric Almirola 69.4 469