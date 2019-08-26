https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-in-Top-15-14379196.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps in Top 15
Through Aug. 25
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|84.6
|5644
|2.
|Joey Logano
|78.8
|5258
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|78.8
|5257
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|78.2
|5219
|5.
|Kurt Busch
|77.4
|5167
|6.
|Kevin Harvick
|77.0
|5139
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|74.5
|4971
|8.
|Ryan Blaney
|73.8
|4927
|9.
|Chase Elliott
|73.7
|4922
|10.
|Clint Bowyer
|71.3
|4757
