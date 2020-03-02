https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-Led-Leaders-15099133.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps Led Leaders
Through March 1
1. Alex Bowman, 113.
2. Chase Elliott, 93.
3. Kevin Harvick, 92.
4. Denny Hamlin, 79.
5. Ryan Blaney, 77.
6. Joey Logano, 60.
6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 60.
8. Brad Keselowski, 36.
9. Ryan Newman, 15.
10. Kyle Busch, 14.
11. Jimmie Johnson, 13.
12. Clint Bowyer, 10.
13. Aric Almirola, 6.
14. Martin Truex Jr, 4.
15. William Byron, 1.
15. Austin Dillon, 1.
15. Corey Lajoie, 1.
15. Michael McDowell, 1.
