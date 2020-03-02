Recommended Video:

Through March 1

RACES POS.
1. Ryan Blaney 3 6.298
2. Joey Logano 3 7.902
3. Alex Bowman 3 8.051
4. Jimmie Johnson 3 8.774
5. Chase Elliott 3 8.807
6. Brad Keselowski 3 10.137
7. Kevin Harvick 3 11.172
8. Martin Truex Jr 3 13.229
9. Kyle Busch 3 13.249
10. Aric Almirola 3 13.700