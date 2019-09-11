N.Y. Yankees-Detroit Runs

Yankees first. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to Edwin Jackson. Brett Gardner homers to right field. Gary Sanchez walks. Edwin Encarnacion strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius flies out to right field to Travis Demeritte.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Tigers 0.

Yankees second. Gio Urshela doubles to right field. Mike Ford singles to right center field. Gio Urshela scores. Clint Frazier singles to left field. Mike Ford to second. Tyler Wade triples to deep center field. Clint Frazier scores. Mike Ford scores. Gleyber Torres grounds out to third base, Dawel Lugo to Jeimer Candelario. Brett Gardner homers to right field. Tyler Wade scores. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Edwin Encarnacion grounds out to shortstop, Jordy Mercer to Jeimer Candelario.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 6, Tigers 0.

Tigers third. Jordy Mercer singles to deep left center field. Victor Reyes reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jordy Mercer out at second. Harold Castro singles to center field. Victor Reyes to third. Miguel Cabrera singles to deep right center field. Harold Castro to third. Victor Reyes scores. Jeimer Candelario singles to center field. Miguel Cabrera to second. Harold Castro scores. Dawel Lugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jeimer Candelario to second. Miguel Cabrera to third. Fielding error by Gleyber Torres. Christin Stewart out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brett Gardner. Miguel Cabrera scores. Travis Demeritte singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Dawel Lugo to third. Jeimer Candelario scores. Grayson Greiner singles to center field. Travis Demeritte scores. Dawel Lugo scores. Jordy Mercer pops out to shallow right field to Gleyber Torres.

6 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Tigers 6.

Yankees fourth. Clint Frazier called out on strikes. Tyler Wade flies out to center field to Victor Reyes. Gleyber Torres homers to center field. Brett Gardner strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 7, Tigers 6.

Yankees fifth. Gary Sanchez flies out to right center field to Travis Demeritte. Edwin Encarnacion lines out to shortstop to Jordy Mercer. Didi Gregorius homers to center field. Gio Urshela flies out to right center field to Travis Demeritte.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 8, Tigers 6.

Tigers fifth. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to second base, Didi Gregorius to Mike Ford. Dawel Lugo grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to Mike Ford. Christin Stewart homers to center field. Travis Demeritte flies out to left center field to Clint Frazier.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 8, Tigers 7.

Tigers sixth. Grayson Greiner singles to left field. Jordy Mercer flies out to deep right field to Tyler Wade. Victor Reyes singles to right field. Grayson Greiner to second. Harold Castro singles to left field. Victor Reyes to second. Grayson Greiner to third. Miguel Cabrera out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Tyler Wade. Harold Castro to second. Victor Reyes to third. Grayson Greiner scores. Jeimer Candelario singles to center field. Harold Castro scores. Victor Reyes scores. Dawel Lugo walks. Jeimer Candelario to second. Christin Stewart walks. Dawel Lugo to second. Jeimer Candelario to third. Travis Demeritte flies out to center field to Brett Gardner.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 10, Yankees 8.

Yankees seventh. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Brett Gardner grounds out to first base, Jeimer Candelario to John Schreiber. Gary Sanchez singles to left field. Edwin Encarnacion homers to left field. Gary Sanchez scores. Didi Gregorius homers to right field. Gio Urshela pops out to second base to Jordy Mercer.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 11, Tigers 10.

Tigers seventh. Grayson Greiner strikes out swinging. Jordy Mercer walks. Victor Reyes strikes out swinging. Harold Castro singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Jordy Mercer scores. Miguel Cabrera called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 11, Tigers 11.

Tigers ninth. Travis Demeritte strikes out swinging. Grayson Greiner doubles to deep left field. Jordy Mercer singles to center field. Willi Castro scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 12, Yankees 11.