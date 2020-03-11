Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ILL.-CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blount 25 5-9 0-0 1-5 1 3 10
Bridges 13 3-3 0-1 0-1 0 0 6
Diggins 36 6-8 0-3 2-6 4 3 13
Ferguson 40 4-10 5-6 1-8 3 4 15
Ottey 36 5-14 2-2 1-6 0 4 12
Boahen 23 1-8 2-2 1-3 0 5 4
Ahale 16 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Wiley 6 0-0 2-4 3-3 0 1 2
Ejim 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 24-55 11-18 9-34 8 25 62

Percentages: FG .436, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Ferguson 2-4, Diggins 1-2, Ahale 0-2, Ottey 0-2, Boahen 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Diggins).

Turnovers: 17 (Ferguson 7, Diggins 3, Ahale 2, Ottey 2, Blount, Boahen, Bridges).

Steals: 6 (Boahen 2, Ferguson 2, Diggins, Ottey).

Technical Fouls: Ahale, 8:30 first.

FG FT Reb
N. KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Walton 32 2-5 6-7 2-7 1 4 10
Faulkner 37 4-5 3-6 0-2 0 3 13
Langdon 33 3-9 0-0 0-4 0 2 7
Sharpe 38 5-12 4-7 0-2 3 3 16
Tate 31 6-11 2-3 2-3 4 5 14
Djoko 21 2-2 4-6 0-4 1 1 9
Nelson 8 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Adheke 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 23-46 19-29 4-24 9 21 71

Percentages: FG .500, FT .655.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Faulkner 2-3, Sharpe 2-7, Djoko 1-1, Langdon 1-6, Tate 0-1, Walton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nelson).

Turnovers: 12 (Sharpe 5, Faulkner 4, Langdon, Tate, Walton).

Steals: 11 (Faulkner 3, Langdon 2, Sharpe 2, Walton 2, Nelson, Tate).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ill.-Chicago 24 38 62
N. Kentucky 34 37 71

.