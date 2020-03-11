https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-KENTUCKY-71-ILL-CHICAGO-62-15121512.php
N. KENTUCKY 71, ILL.-CHICAGO 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|25
|5-9
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|10
|Bridges
|13
|3-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Diggins
|36
|6-8
|0-3
|2-6
|4
|3
|13
|Ferguson
|40
|4-10
|5-6
|1-8
|3
|4
|15
|Ottey
|36
|5-14
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|4
|12
|Boahen
|23
|1-8
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|5
|4
|Ahale
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Wiley
|6
|0-0
|2-4
|3-3
|0
|1
|2
|Ejim
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|11-18
|9-34
|8
|25
|62
Percentages: FG .436, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Ferguson 2-4, Diggins 1-2, Ahale 0-2, Ottey 0-2, Boahen 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Diggins).
Turnovers: 17 (Ferguson 7, Diggins 3, Ahale 2, Ottey 2, Blount, Boahen, Bridges).
Steals: 6 (Boahen 2, Ferguson 2, Diggins, Ottey).
Technical Fouls: Ahale, 8:30 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walton
|32
|2-5
|6-7
|2-7
|1
|4
|10
|Faulkner
|37
|4-5
|3-6
|0-2
|0
|3
|13
|Langdon
|33
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|7
|Sharpe
|38
|5-12
|4-7
|0-2
|3
|3
|16
|Tate
|31
|6-11
|2-3
|2-3
|4
|5
|14
|Djoko
|21
|2-2
|4-6
|0-4
|1
|1
|9
|Nelson
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Adheke
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-46
|19-29
|4-24
|9
|21
|71
Percentages: FG .500, FT .655.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Faulkner 2-3, Sharpe 2-7, Djoko 1-1, Langdon 1-6, Tate 0-1, Walton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Nelson).
Turnovers: 12 (Sharpe 5, Faulkner 4, Langdon, Tate, Walton).
Steals: 11 (Faulkner 3, Langdon 2, Sharpe 2, Walton 2, Nelson, Tate).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ill.-Chicago
|24
|38
|—
|62
|N. Kentucky
|34
|37
|—
|71
.
