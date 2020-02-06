Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
N. DAKOTA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kreuser 16 3-4 2-2 1-8 2 5 10
Eady 28 1-3 0-0 1-3 2 3 2
Samuelson 27 4-6 4-4 0-3 0 3 16
Shahid 37 6-14 8-8 0-3 3 1 24
Ward 29 8-12 6-9 2-9 0 1 22
Griesel 19 1-1 1-1 0-1 0 0 3
Hunter 18 0-4 2-2 1-4 4 2 2
Witz 15 2-2 0-0 0-3 1 2 4
Quayle 11 1-2 0-2 1-1 1 0 3
Totals 200 26-48 23-28 6-35 13 17 86

Percentages: FG .542, FT .821.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Samuelson 4-6, Shahid 4-10, Kreuser 2-3, Quayle 1-2, Eady 0-2, Hunter 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kreuser).

Turnovers: 14 (Griesel 3, Kreuser 3, Shahid 3, Ward 3, Hunter, Witz).

Steals: 3 (Hunter 2, Shahid).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEBRASKA-OMAHA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pile 32 6-11 3-3 0-6 1 3 15
Tut 20 2-3 0-0 1-2 1 3 4
Gibson 35 3-15 1-2 1-3 4 1 8
K.Robinson 34 5-11 6-7 0-1 3 1 20
Thornhill 24 4-7 0-0 1-5 1 2 8
Ruffin 28 6-10 4-5 1-3 0 4 17
Akinwole 27 2-5 2-2 0-2 0 4 6
Totals 200 28-62 16-19 4-22 10 18 78

Percentages: FG .452, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (K.Robinson 4-6, Ruffin 1-3, Gibson 1-6, Akinwole 0-2, Thornhill 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Tut 2, Pile).

Turnovers: 5 (K.Robinson 2, Pile 2, Akinwole).

Steals: 7 (Ruffin 2, Akinwole, Gibson, K.Robinson, Pile, Tut).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Dakota St. 36 50 86
Nebraska-Omaha 36 42 78

A_2,355 (7,500).