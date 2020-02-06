https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-DAKOTA-ST-86-NEBRASKA-OMAHA-78-15033959.php
N. DAKOTA ST. 86, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kreuser
|16
|3-4
|2-2
|1-8
|2
|5
|10
|Eady
|28
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|Samuelson
|27
|4-6
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|3
|16
|Shahid
|37
|6-14
|8-8
|0-3
|3
|1
|24
|Ward
|29
|8-12
|6-9
|2-9
|0
|1
|22
|Griesel
|19
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Hunter
|18
|0-4
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|2
|2
|Witz
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Quayle
|11
|1-2
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-48
|23-28
|6-35
|13
|17
|86
Percentages: FG .542, FT .821.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Samuelson 4-6, Shahid 4-10, Kreuser 2-3, Quayle 1-2, Eady 0-2, Hunter 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kreuser).
Turnovers: 14 (Griesel 3, Kreuser 3, Shahid 3, Ward 3, Hunter, Witz).
Steals: 3 (Hunter 2, Shahid).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pile
|32
|6-11
|3-3
|0-6
|1
|3
|15
|Tut
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|4
|Gibson
|35
|3-15
|1-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|8
|K.Robinson
|34
|5-11
|6-7
|0-1
|3
|1
|20
|Thornhill
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|8
|Ruffin
|28
|6-10
|4-5
|1-3
|0
|4
|17
|Akinwole
|27
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|16-19
|4-22
|10
|18
|78
Percentages: FG .452, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (K.Robinson 4-6, Ruffin 1-3, Gibson 1-6, Akinwole 0-2, Thornhill 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Tut 2, Pile).
Turnovers: 5 (K.Robinson 2, Pile 2, Akinwole).
Steals: 7 (Ruffin 2, Akinwole, Gibson, K.Robinson, Pile, Tut).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Dakota St.
|36
|50
|—
|86
|Nebraska-Omaha
|36
|42
|—
|78
A_2,355 (7,500).
