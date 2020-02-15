Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FORT WAYNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carl 27 7-8 2-7 2-8 1 2 16
Holba 28 4-5 3-3 0-4 1 3 13
Billups 31 2-8 0-0 2-4 2 3 4
Godfrey 37 9-18 0-0 0-2 4 1 20
Patrick 22 1-7 3-4 0-2 2 5 5
Black 19 2-5 1-2 0-2 0 1 5
DeBerry 18 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 3 3
Benford 13 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 3 2
Rollins 5 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 28-57 9-16 4-27 11 21 70

Percentages: FG .491, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Holba 2-3, Godfrey 2-5, DeBerry 1-3, Rollins 0-1, Billups 0-3, Patrick 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carl 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Godfrey 5, Billups 2, Benford, Black, Holba).

Steals: 4 (Billups 3, Holba).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
N. DAKOTA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kreuser 24 4-8 4-4 2-6 0 3 13
Eady 34 2-6 1-2 3-7 1 2 7
Samuelson 29 1-3 0-0 0-5 0 2 3
Shahid 32 7-20 4-5 0-2 5 4 19
Ward 34 7-13 4-4 4-10 6 2 22
Hunter 20 1-4 3-4 0-2 0 0 6
Griesel 19 2-6 4-4 3-5 0 1 8
Quayle 5 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Witz 3 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 24-60 22-25 12-39 12 16 80

Percentages: FG .400, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Ward 4-5, Eady 2-5, Samuelson 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Kreuser 1-4, Shahid 1-6, Griesel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kreuser 3, Ward).

Turnovers: 8 (Ward 4, Eady, Griesel, Samuelson, Shahid).

Steals: 4 (Griesel, Hunter, Kreuser, Ward).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fort Wayne 33 37 70
N. Dakota St. 43 37 80

A_2,596 (5,700).