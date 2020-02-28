https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-COLORADO-93-IDAHO-49-15091259.php
N. COLORADO 93, IDAHO 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blakney
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Allen
|30
|6-17
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|2
|14
|Quinnett
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Thacker
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Garvin
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Christmas
|27
|6-10
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|13
|Forrest
|27
|1-3
|1-4
|1-4
|1
|5
|3
|Dixon
|22
|1-3
|5-6
|0-2
|3
|1
|7
|Fraser
|10
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Woodward
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-50
|8-12
|3-25
|7
|18
|49
Percentages: FG .380, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 3-6, .500 (Allen 2-3, Christmas 1-1, Fraser 0-1, Quinnett 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Dixon).
Turnovers: 17 (Christmas 4, Thacker 3, Dixon 2, Forrest 2, Allen, Blakney, Fraser, Garvin, Quinnett, Woodward).
Steals: 5 (Dixon 2, Allen, Christmas, Quinnett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jockuch
|12
|2-2
|2-5
|3-7
|1
|4
|6
|Harris
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Hume
|25
|4-9
|7-7
|2-3
|0
|0
|17
|Johnson
|33
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|9
|Radebaugh
|32
|5-10
|1-1
|1-5
|10
|1
|13
|Edwards
|29
|8-12
|1-2
|2-12
|1
|2
|17
|Masten
|23
|6-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|14
|Smoots
|17
|2-5
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Grigsby
|3
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Jabedo
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-63
|11-16
|9-32
|16
|15
|93
Percentages: FG .540, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Johnson 3-6, Masten 2-2, Grigsby 2-4, Harris 2-4, Radebaugh 2-4, Hume 2-6, Smoots 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hume, Radebaugh).
Turnovers: 6 (Hume 3, Jabedo, Jockuch, Johnson).
Steals: 8 (Radebaugh 5, Harris, Hume, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Idaho
|22
|27
|—
|49
|N. Colorado
|46
|47
|—
|93
A_1,721 (2,734).
