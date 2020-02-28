Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
IDAHO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blakney 12 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Allen 30 6-17 0-0 0-6 0 2 14
Quinnett 26 2-5 0-0 0-2 1 0 4
Thacker 14 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Garvin 16 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 4 0
Christmas 27 6-10 0-0 1-2 2 2 13
Forrest 27 1-3 1-4 1-4 1 5 3
Dixon 22 1-3 5-6 0-2 3 1 7
Fraser 10 1-3 2-2 0-1 0 0 4
Woodward 9 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Wilson 7 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-50 8-12 3-25 7 18 49

Percentages: FG .380, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-6, .500 (Allen 2-3, Christmas 1-1, Fraser 0-1, Quinnett 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dixon).

Turnovers: 17 (Christmas 4, Thacker 3, Dixon 2, Forrest 2, Allen, Blakney, Fraser, Garvin, Quinnett, Woodward).

Steals: 5 (Dixon 2, Allen, Christmas, Quinnett).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
N. COLORADO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jockuch 12 2-2 2-5 3-7 1 4 6
Harris 23 2-7 0-0 0-2 0 1 6
Hume 25 4-9 7-7 2-3 0 0 17
Johnson 33 3-6 0-0 0-2 2 3 9
Radebaugh 32 5-10 1-1 1-5 10 1 13
Edwards 29 8-12 1-2 2-12 1 2 17
Masten 23 6-8 0-0 1-1 0 1 14
Smoots 17 2-5 0-1 0-0 2 2 5
Grigsby 3 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Jabedo 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 34-63 11-16 9-32 16 15 93

Percentages: FG .540, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Johnson 3-6, Masten 2-2, Grigsby 2-4, Harris 2-4, Radebaugh 2-4, Hume 2-6, Smoots 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hume, Radebaugh).

Turnovers: 6 (Hume 3, Jabedo, Jockuch, Johnson).

Steals: 8 (Radebaugh 5, Harris, Hume, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Idaho 22 27 49
N. Colorado 46 47 93

A_1,721 (2,734).