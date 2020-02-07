https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-COLORADO-68-S-UTAH-60-15037207.php
N. COLORADO 68, S. UTAH 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jockuch
|19
|5-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|10
|Harris
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|12
|Hume
|35
|4-15
|3-4
|0-6
|0
|2
|15
|Johnson
|26
|0-4
|4-5
|0-0
|2
|3
|4
|Radebaugh
|40
|4-5
|0-0
|0-5
|11
|2
|10
|McCobb
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|0
|Edwards
|21
|7-9
|3-5
|2-8
|2
|1
|17
|Smoots
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|10-14
|4-30
|18
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .471, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Harris 4-7, Hume 4-12, Radebaugh 2-2, McCobb 0-1, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hume 2, Jockuch).
Turnovers: 11 (Radebaugh 5, Jockuch 3, Hume 2, McCobb).
Steals: 2 (Jockuch, McCobb).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|26
|7-11
|0-1
|5-9
|4
|2
|14
|Fausett
|22
|2-5
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Long
|22
|3-9
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|0
|6
|Marin
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|3
|Oluyitan
|35
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Butler
|24
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Knight
|24
|7-11
|4-5
|1-3
|2
|4
|18
|Morgan
|19
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Hoppo
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|8-10
|8-29
|12
|15
|60
Percentages: FG .417, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Fausett 1-3, Marin 1-3, Oluyitan 0-2, Butler 0-3, Morgan 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Fausett).
Turnovers: 9 (Knight 3, Long 2, Morgan 2, Butler, Marin).
Steals: 8 (Oluyitan 3, Adams, Butler, Fausett, Knight, Morgan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Colorado
|28
|40
|—
|68
|S. Utah
|21
|39
|—
|60
A_2,196 (5,300).
