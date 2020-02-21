https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Montreal-4-Washington-3-15072456.php
Montreal 4, Washington 3
First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 41 (Backstrom), 7:29. 2, Montreal, Weber 14 (Danault), 17:43.
Second Period_3, Washington, Eller 15 (Panik, Hagelin), 17:03. 4, Montreal, Gallagher 20, 18:37.
Third Period_5, Montreal, Chiarot 8 (Tatar), 0:30. 6, Washington, Wilson 18 (Backstrom, Kuznetsov), 19:39.
Overtime_7, Montreal, Chiarot 9 (Domi, Petry), 0:58.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-17-7-1_32. Washington 9-12-11-0_32.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Washington 0 of 1.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 25-22-5 (32 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 21-13-5 (32-28).
A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:27.
Referees_Chris Lee, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Andrew Smith.
