Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu doubles to deep right field. Aaron Judge walks. Brett Gardner flies out to deep center field to Max Kepler. DJ LeMahieu to third. Edwin Encarnacion singles to left field. Aaron Judge to second. DJ LeMahieu scores. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to third base. Edwin Encarnacion out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Twins 0.

Yankees third. Aaron Judge singles to deep right field. Brett Gardner walks. Aaron Judge to second. Edwin Encarnacion singles to left field. Brett Gardner to second. Aaron Judge to third. Giancarlo Stanton out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Max Kepler. Brett Gardner to third. Aaron Judge scores. Gleyber Torres singles to left field. Edwin Encarnacion to second. Brett Gardner scores. Gary Sanchez hit by pitch. Gleyber Torres to second. Edwin Encarnacion to third. Didi Gregorius homers to right field. Gary Sanchez scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Edwin Encarnacion scores. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Judge singles to right field. DJ LeMahieu to second. Brett Gardner singles to right field. Aaron Judge to third. DJ LeMahieu scores. Edwin Encarnacion pops out to third base to Miguel Sano.

7 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 8, Twins 0.

Twins fourth. Jorge Polanco flies out to left field to Giancarlo Stanton. Nelson Cruz walks. Eddie Rosario singles to deep center field. Nelson Cruz to third. Mitch Garver singles to right field. Eddie Rosario to second. Nelson Cruz scores. Luis Arraez strikes out swinging. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 8, Twins 1.

Twins ninth. Nelson Cruz grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to DJ LeMahieu. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Mitch Garver singles to left field. Luis Arraez doubles to deep center field. Mitch Garver scores. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 8, Twins 2.