Milwaukee-Washington Runs

Brewers third. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging. Jordan Lyles walks. Trent Grisham walks. Jordan Lyles to second. Yasmani Grandal singles to right field. Trent Grisham to second. Jordan Lyles to third. Christian Yelich singles to right field. Yasmani Grandal to third. Trent Grisham scores. Jordan Lyles scores. Keston Hiura doubles to left field. Christian Yelich scores. Yasmani Grandal scores. Mike Moustakas singles to right field. Keston Hiura scores. Ryan Braun singles to center field. Mike Moustakas to second. Eric Thames flies out to deep right field to Adam Eaton. Mike Moustakas to third. Orlando Arcia is intentionally walked. Jordan Lyles reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Orlando Arcia out at second.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 5, Nationals 0.

Nationals third. Trea Turner singles to right field. Adam Eaton grounds out to shortstop. Trea Turner out at second. Anthony Rendon singles to right field. Juan Soto homers to left field. Anthony Rendon scores. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Matt Adams strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Nationals 2.

Nationals fourth. Kurt Suzuki singles to left field. Victor Robles called out on strikes. Gerardo Parra pinch-hitting for Anibal Sanchez. Gerardo Parra walks. Kurt Suzuki to second. Trea Turner lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Adam Eaton homers to right field. Gerardo Parra scores. Kurt Suzuki scores. Anthony Rendon grounds out to third base, Mike Moustakas to Eric Thames.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Nationals 5.

Brewers fifth. Mike Moustakas grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Matt Adams. Ryan Braun homers to right field. Eric Thames lines out to left field to Juan Soto. Orlando Arcia lines out to shortstop to Trea Turner.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Nationals 5.

Brewers sixth. Manny Pina pinch-hitting for Drew Pomeranz. Manny Pina singles to shallow left field. Trent Grisham homers to center field. Manny Pina scores. Yasmani Grandal walks. Christian Yelich singles to left center field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Yasmani Grandal caught stealing third.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 8, Nationals 5.

Nationals sixth. Kurt Suzuki doubles to deep right center field. Victor Robles doubles to shallow left field. Kurt Suzuki scores. Howie Kendrick walks. Trea Turner homers to left field. Howie Kendrick scores. Victor Robles scores. Adam Eaton doubles to deep right field. Anthony Rendon grounds out to second base, Keston Hiura to Eric Thames. Adam Eaton to third. Juan Soto strikes out swinging. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Brian Dozier pinch-hitting for Wander Suero. Brian Dozier flies out to right field to Christian Yelich.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 9, Brewers 8.

Nationals seventh. Kurt Suzuki flies out to deep right field to Christian Yelich. Victor Robles walks. Howie Kendrick homers to center field. Victor Robles scores. Trea Turner grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Eric Thames. Adam Eaton flies out to left field to Ryan Braun.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 11, Brewers 8.

Brewers ninth. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Keston Hiura doubles to left center field. Mike Moustakas homers to center field. Keston Hiura scores. Ryan Braun homers to left field. Eric Thames flies out to center field to Victor Robles. Orlando Arcia grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Howie Kendrick. Hernan Perez pinch-hitting for Devin Williams. Hernan Perez strikes out on a foul tip.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 12, Nationals 11.

Nationals ninth. Yan Gomes pinch-hitting for Daniel Hudson. Yan Gomes walks. Kurt Suzuki doubles to left field. Yan Gomes to third. Victor Robles singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Kurt Suzuki to third. Yan Gomes scores. Howie Kendrick is intentionally walked. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging. Anthony Rendon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 12, Nationals 12.

Brewers thirteenth. Yasmani Grandal strikes out on a foul tip. Christian Yelich homers to center field. Keston Hiura singles to deep right center field, tagged out at second, Victor Robles to Trea Turner. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 13, Nationals 12.

Nationals thirteenth. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Javy Guerra strikes out on a foul bunt. Kurt Suzuki singles to shallow center field. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Victor Robles out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Ryan Braun. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Howie Kendrick grounds out to third base, Mike Moustakas to Eric Thames.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 13, Nationals 13.

Brewers fourteenth. Ryan Braun walks. Eric Thames homers to center field. Ryan Braun scores. Orlando Arcia lines out to deep center field to Victor Robles. Junior Guerra singles to left field. Trent Grisham flies out to deep left center field to Juan Soto. Yasmani Grandal lines out to deep center field to Victor Robles.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 15, Nationals 13.

Nationals fourteenth. Trea Turner pops out to Yasmani Grandal. Adam Eaton doubles to right center field. Anthony Rendon flies out to deep left field to Ryan Braun. Adam Eaton to third. Juan Soto reaches on error to first base, advances to 2nd. Adam Eaton scores. Throwing error by Keston Hiura. Asdrubal Cabrera is intentionally walked. Joe Ross pinch-hitting for Javy Guerra. Joe Ross strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 15, Nationals 14.