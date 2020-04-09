https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-15189472.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|57
|30.9
|623-1139
|.547
|83-271
|361-570
|.633
|1690
|29.6
|Middleton
|55
|30.1
|424-850
|.499
|133-318
|178-196
|.908
|1159
|21.1
|Bledsoe
|56
|27.2
|319-662
|.482
|70-201
|157-193
|.813
|865
|15.4
|B.Lopez
|61
|26.6
|244-571
|.427
|84-284
|98-121
|.810
|670
|11.0
|Hill
|52
|21.2
|178-336
|.530
|73-152
|69-83
|.831
|498
|9.6
|DiVincenzo
|59
|23.1
|209-452
|.462
|76-221
|60-78
|.769
|554
|9.4
|Matthews
|62
|24.7
|159-401
|.397
|101-277
|48-63
|.762
|467
|7.5
|Ilyasova
|56
|16.0
|137-290
|.472
|46-124
|62-75
|.827
|382
|6.8
|Korver
|50
|16.7
|111-259
|.429
|86-207
|28-34
|.824
|336
|6.7
|R.Lopez
|60
|14.4
|137-273
|.502
|33-96
|23-43
|.535
|330
|5.5
|Connaughton
|61
|18.3
|119-261
|.456
|44-137
|27-36
|.750
|309
|5.1
|Brown
|45
|14.8
|80-218
|.367
|36-114
|27-35
|.771
|223
|5.0
|Williams
|11
|18.5
|16-39
|.410
|8-27
|4-4
|1.000
|44
|4.0
|Bender
|7
|13.0
|10-21
|.476
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|26
|3.7
|Wilson
|31
|9.0
|40-101
|.396
|14-55
|6-9
|.667
|100
|3.2
|T.Antetokounmpo
|18
|5.2
|19-36
|.528
|0-7
|7-15
|.467
|45
|2.5
|Mason
|6
|8.8
|5-19
|.263
|2-10
|2-4
|.500
|14
|2.3
|TEAM
|65
|240.8
|2830-5928
|.477
|893-2510
|1159-1562
|.742
|7712
|118.6
|OPPONENTS
|65
|240.8
|2518-6097
|.413
|892-2509
|1050-1339
|.784
|6978
|107.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|130
|653
|783
|13.7
|329
|5.8
|173
|0
|59
|209
|58
|Middleton
|40
|301
|341
|6.2
|225
|4.1
|122
|0
|51
|113
|7
|Bledsoe
|41
|218
|259
|4.6
|302
|5.4
|120
|0
|53
|140
|25
|B.Lopez
|42
|230
|272
|4.5
|95
|1.6
|147
|0
|43
|63
|149
|Hill
|45
|109
|154
|3.0
|151
|2.9
|75
|0
|42
|49
|4
|DiVincenzo
|59
|230
|289
|4.9
|136
|2.3
|97
|0
|80
|72
|18
|Matthews
|21
|139
|160
|2.6
|91
|1.5
|91
|0
|37
|41
|9
|Ilyasova
|60
|216
|276
|4.9
|47
|.8
|87
|0
|23
|33
|14
|Korver
|14
|90
|104
|2.1
|61
|1.2
|68
|0
|21
|42
|12
|R.Lopez
|52
|94
|146
|2.4
|41
|.7
|80
|0
|10
|54
|41
|Connaughton
|56
|203
|259
|4.2
|95
|1.6
|60
|0
|20
|47
|30
|Brown
|28
|137
|165
|3.7
|46
|1.0
|45
|0
|22
|36
|7
|Williams
|5
|34
|39
|3.5
|15
|1.4
|23
|0
|9
|3
|4
|Bender
|0
|20
|20
|2.9
|9
|1.3
|16
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Wilson
|10
|58
|68
|2.2
|22
|.7
|26
|0
|2
|15
|5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|11
|8
|19
|1.1
|9
|.5
|13
|0
|6
|11
|2
|Mason
|3
|5
|8
|1.3
|11
|1.8
|4
|0
|2
|6
|0
|TEAM
|617
|2745
|3362
|51.7
|1685
|25.9
|1247
|0
|480
|969
|390
|OPPONENTS
|613
|2358
|2971
|45.7
|1547
|23.8
|1386
|1
|481
|929
|297
