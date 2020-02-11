https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-15046993.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|48
|30.9
|529-963
|.549
|73-233
|307-500
|.614
|1438
|30.0
|Middleton
|46
|29.5
|344-681
|.505
|111-253
|145-161
|.901
|944
|20.5
|Bledsoe
|45
|27.1
|261-541
|.482
|56-162
|128-156
|.821
|706
|15.7
|B.Lopez
|51
|26.7
|201-467
|.430
|71-239
|67-81
|.827
|540
|10.6
|Hill
|44
|21.1
|153-283
|.541
|67-131
|55-67
|.821
|428
|9.7
|DiVincenzo
|48
|22.8
|164-363
|.452
|59-173
|45-58
|.776
|432
|9.0
|Matthews
|50
|24.7
|128-312
|.410
|81-216
|41-53
|.774
|378
|7.6
|Ilyasova
|49
|16.1
|130-272
|.478
|43-116
|56-68
|.824
|359
|7.3
|Korver
|47
|16.6
|99-237
|.418
|77-189
|26-31
|.839
|301
|6.4
|R.Lopez
|49
|13.8
|107-212
|.505
|20-70
|23-43
|.535
|257
|5.2
|Brown
|36
|14.8
|65-172
|.378
|30-89
|23-30
|.767
|183
|5.1
|Connaughton
|49
|18.0
|95-209
|.455
|33-106
|18-25
|.720
|241
|4.9
|Bender
|7
|13.0
|10-21
|.476
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|26
|3.7
|Wilson
|26
|9.0
|32-79
|.405
|11-45
|5-7
|.714
|80
|3.1
|T.Antetokounmpo
|15
|4.1
|13-23
|.565
|0-3
|4-9
|.444
|30
|2.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|TEAM
|53
|240.5
|2332-4842
|.482
|737-2038
|947-1296
|.731
|6348
|119.8
|OPPONENTS
|53
|240.5
|2047-5000
|.409
|744-2070
|849-1087
|.781
|5687
|107.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|118
|528
|646
|13.5
|280
|5.8
|149
|0
|52
|176
|51
|Middleton
|36
|248
|284
|6.2
|197
|4.3
|98
|0
|44
|91
|7
|Bledsoe
|33
|180
|213
|4.7
|242
|5.4
|97
|0
|42
|105
|22
|B.Lopez
|31
|198
|229
|4.5
|82
|1.6
|117
|0
|34
|47
|131
|Hill
|40
|93
|133
|3.0
|132
|3.0
|63
|0
|32
|42
|4
|DiVincenzo
|47
|176
|223
|4.6
|107
|2.2
|80
|0
|72
|59
|13
|Matthews
|11
|113
|124
|2.5
|71
|1.4
|75
|0
|29
|36
|9
|Ilyasova
|54
|195
|249
|5.1
|44
|.9
|75
|0
|20
|28
|14
|Korver
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|55
|1.2
|61
|0
|20
|39
|11
|R.Lopez
|45
|83
|128
|2.6
|32
|.7
|56
|0
|7
|41
|34
|Brown
|23
|116
|139
|3.9
|35
|1.0
|40
|0
|21
|30
|5
|Connaughton
|44
|172
|216
|4.4
|77
|1.6
|48
|0
|15
|39
|26
|Bender
|0
|20
|20
|2.9
|9
|1.3
|16
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Wilson
|6
|46
|52
|2.0
|18
|.7
|22
|0
|1
|12
|4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|1
|7
|.5
|6
|.4
|9
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|507
|2255
|2762
|52.1
|1392
|26.3
|1008
|0
|392
|777
|337
|OPPONENTS
|518
|1921
|2439
|46.0
|1266
|23.9
|1132
|1
|387
|750
|247
