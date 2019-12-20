https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-14921302.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|28
|31.3
|328-581
|.565
|49-145
|184-306
|.601
|889
|31.8
|Middleton
|22
|27.7
|148-300
|.493
|46-114
|54-62
|.871
|396
|18.0
|Bledsoe
|26
|26.7
|147-308
|.477
|32-93
|65-80
|.813
|391
|15.0
|Hill
|27
|21.7
|94-175
|.537
|42-82
|41-48
|.854
|271
|10.0
|B.Lopez
|27
|26.2
|87-228
|.382
|36-127
|50-55
|.909
|260
|9.6
|DiVincenzo
|26
|21.7
|82-191
|.429
|31-92
|25-32
|.781
|220
|8.5
|Matthews
|29
|24.0
|78-181
|.431
|48-125
|25-31
|.806
|229
|7.9
|Ilyasova
|26
|16.3
|74-147
|.503
|21-64
|33-40
|.825
|202
|7.8
|Korver
|24
|15.7
|46-117
|.393
|38-99
|12-14
|.857
|142
|5.9
|Brown
|21
|17.0
|41-104
|.394
|21-54
|13-19
|.684
|116
|5.5
|Bender
|3
|9.7
|6-8
|.750
|2-4
|1-1
|1.000
|15
|5.0
|Connaughton
|27
|16.9
|52-107
|.486
|19-58
|13-19
|.684
|136
|5.0
|R.Lopez
|29
|13.8
|59-122
|.484
|14-48
|14-22
|.636
|146
|5.0
|Wilson
|14
|11.8
|28-56
|.500
|11-35
|1-1
|1.000
|68
|4.9
|T.Antetokounmpo
|5
|5.0
|6-10
|.600
|0-0
|2-4
|.500
|14
|2.8
|Mason
|3
|4.3
|1-4
|.250
|1-2
|1-2
|.500
|4
|1.3
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|29
|240.9
|1277-2639
|.484
|411-1142
|534-736
|.726
|3499
|120.7
|OPPONENTS
|29
|240.9
|1123-2696
|.417
|411-1114
|473-619
|.764
|3130
|107.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|75
|282
|357
|12.8
|150
|5.4
|90
|0
|35
|103
|34
|Middleton
|17
|103
|120
|5.5
|75
|3.4
|52
|0
|19
|40
|3
|Bledsoe
|21
|107
|128
|4.9
|147
|5.7
|60
|0
|22
|60
|12
|Hill
|29
|54
|83
|3.1
|82
|3.0
|42
|0
|23
|22
|2
|B.Lopez
|16
|118
|134
|5.0
|41
|1.5
|65
|0
|20
|27
|61
|DiVincenzo
|21
|93
|114
|4.4
|57
|2.2
|48
|0
|41
|30
|4
|Matthews
|7
|63
|70
|2.4
|39
|1.3
|43
|0
|20
|21
|3
|Ilyasova
|33
|92
|125
|4.8
|22
|.8
|43
|0
|13
|10
|7
|Korver
|6
|32
|38
|1.6
|20
|.8
|29
|0
|11
|20
|5
|Brown
|14
|76
|90
|4.3
|27
|1.3
|25
|0
|15
|19
|2
|Bender
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|3
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Connaughton
|14
|86
|100
|3.7
|48
|1.8
|26
|0
|8
|16
|13
|R.Lopez
|29
|52
|81
|2.8
|18
|.6
|45
|0
|5
|33
|19
|Wilson
|5
|26
|31
|2.2
|11
|.8
|14
|0
|0
|7
|2
|T.Antetokounmpo
|3
|0
|3
|.6
|4
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Mason
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|4
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|290
|1187
|1477
|50.9
|748
|25.8
|593
|0
|233
|424
|169
|OPPONENTS
|284
|1046
|1330
|45.9
|702
|24.2
|642
|0
|192
|444
|129
View Comments